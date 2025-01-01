UNITED VAN LINES 48th ANNUAL NATIONAL MOVERS STUDY REVEALS SOUTHEAST SURGES AS TOP MOVING DESTINATION AMID ECONOMIC PRESSURES

U.S. movers are seeking economic relief without sacrificing quality of life, reflecting a growing presence for less dense, more affordable regions





ST. LOUIS, Jan. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Van Lines released the company's 48th Annual National Movers Study today, revealing the changing landscape of migration in the United States as more Americans are choosing to stay put rather than uproot themselves and their families. However, for those who do choose to make the move, the driving force is increasingly centered around affordability, choosing to move to be closer to family and other factors that extend beyond mere geography.

According to the results of the study, which tracked the Company's exclusive data for customers' state-to-state migration patterns in 2024, West Virginia was the state with the highest percentage of inbound migration (66%), among states experiencing more than 250 moves* with United Van Lines. Located in the Appalachian region, West Virginia is known for its range of outdoor activities, affordable housing and lower cost of living compared to the national average. The Mountain State jumped nine spots on this year's inbound list, compared to the 2023 National Movers Study. The top motivations for moves to the state include wanting to be closer to family (35%) and a new job/company transfer (31%).

Conversely, for the seventh consecutive year, more residents moved out of New Jersey than any other state, reporting a 67% outbound migration. The top motivations for moves out of the state were driven primarily from those looking to retire (22%) and wanting to be closer to family (20%), with more than 40% of movers aged 65 and older. Of those moving from New Jersey, 20% moved to the sunshine state of Florida.

The study and its accompanying survey, which examines the motivations and influences for Americans' interstate moves, shows for the first time in decades, the primary driver for moving interstate was a desire to be closer to family (28%). For example, the top motivation for moving to Delaware, no. 2 in the top inbound state for 2024, included a desire to be closer to family (36%), with more than 50% of movers aged 65 and older. Of those moving to Delaware, 12% of movers came from New York.

"Recent migration data from United Van Lines continues to reveal the lingering influences of the global pandemic," said Michael A. Stoll, Economist and Professor in The Department of Public Policy at The University of California, Los Angeles. "As housing costs continue to rise, Americans are moving to lower density, more affordable regions between expensive, economic-driving states. Delaware is moving up and an interesting spot for retirees, providing affordability but in close proximity to cities like Philadelphia and D.C."

WHERE AMERICANS MOVED IN 2024

From New York to Delaware, California to Arizona, U.S. movers are seeking affordable living without sacrificing quality of life. This reflects a shift in motivation as movers recognize the importance of balancing financial stability with the pursuit of well-being.

In the Southeast region of the United States, several states – including South Carolina (62%), North Carolina (60%) and Arkansas (58%) – continue to increase in popularity with a high percentage of inbound moves in 2024. In alignment with this trend, United Van Lines continues to see greater migration to less densely populated areas of the country — often moving outside of big cities and to be closer to families. Of those Southeast states, Wilmington, North Carolina (83%), Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (80%) and Little Rock, Arkansas (57%) were included among the metro areas for high inbound migration.

Meanwhile, an outbound moving trend continues in the Midwest and West region of the United States. Illinois (60%), Wyoming (57%) and Nebraska (56%) were included among the top states with a high percentage of outbound moves in 2024. Of those states, Cheyenne, Wyoming (73%), Springfield, Illinois (69%) and Lincoln, Nebraska (59%) were included among the metro areas for high outbound migration.

Moving In

The top inbound states* of 2024 were:

West Virginia Delaware South Carolina District of Columbia North Carolina Alabama Rhode Island Oregon Arkansas Arizona

New states to the 2024 top inbound list are Delaware, moving up from no. 11 in 2023 to no. 2 in 2024, Oregon, moving up from no.12 in 2023 to no. 8 in 2024, and Arizona, moving up from no. 18 in 2023 to no.10 in 2024. South Carolina, Alabama and Rhode Island have been included in the top inbound states over the past five years.

Moving Out

The top outbound states for 2024 were:

New Jersey Illinois New York California Massachusetts North Dakota Wyoming Mississippi Nebraska

New states to the 2024 top outbound list are Mississippi, moving up from no.18 in 2023 to no. 8 in 2024, and Nebraska, moving up from no.13 in 2023 to no. 9 in 2024. Wyoming was a balanced state in 2023 with less than 55% of moves by United Van Lines. California, Massachusetts, New York, Illinois and New Jersey have been included in the top outbound states over the past five years.

Balanced

Several states saw nearly the same number of residents moving inbound as outbound. Ohio and Florida were among those balanced states. According to United Van Lines data, Florida has been on the inbound state list since 2018.

"The annual study highlights how economic disruptions, including inflation and a nationwide housing affordability crisis, are reshaping where and why Americans choose to move," United Van Lines Vice President of Corporate Communications Eily Cummings said. "Movers are discovering that there are numerous cities and regions where they can achieve both economic relief and a rich, rewarding life experience."

To view the entire 2024 study, an interactive map and archived press releases and photos from United, please visit United Van Lines.

The United Van Lines 2024 National Movers Study press kit contains additional data, including a map, the complete inbound/outbound rankings for states and metropolitan statistical areas and five-year trends. Available on the United Van Lines website here.

METHODOLOGY

Since 1977, United Van Lines annually tracks migration patterns on a state-by-state basis. The 2024 study is based on household moves handled by the UniGroup network (parent company of United Van Lines) within the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C. and ranks states based off the inbound and outbound percentages of total moves in each state. United classifies states as "high inbound" if 55 percent or more of the moves are going into a state, "high outbound" if 55 percent or more moves were coming out of a state or "balanced" if the difference between inbound and outbound is negligible.

*Although Vermont experienced the highest percentage of inbound moves overall, United Van Lines moved fewer than 250 families in and out of the state. The inbound and outbound rankings in the 2024 study only reflect states with 250 moves or more.

