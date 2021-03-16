United Van Lines And Mayflower Transit Add Handled To Suite Of Services To Enhance Customer Moving Experience

"Bringing Handled into our family is part of our commitment to enhancing every customer's overall moving experience, including before, during and after a move," UniGroup President and CEO Marc Rogers said. "Handled has been a successful disruptor in the market, helping UniGroup to uniquely meet the needs of today's customers through speed to quote, increased communication, visibility and transparency, anytime access and concierge capabilities. We look forward to this next chapter for our enterprise and our customers."

What makes Handled different? Unlike the traditional industry model — which requires customers to request a quote, wait for a call-back and schedule an in-home appointment before discussing cost and scheduling — Handled's data-driven moving and home services booking platform eliminates the need for appointments and in-person visits. Handled harnesses the power of disruptive technologies — including machine learning and artificial intelligence — to rethink and retool the experience of booking movers, with no hidden fees.

Handled's seamless, digital booking platform and mobile Handled Home app lets customers:

Book a move entirely online, scheduling moves via Handled's delivery calendar

Book moving and home services free of in-person visits by simply entering a zip code

Request custom services or choose from pre-arranged moving and storage packages

Reserve now and pay later, with no upfront payment required

Reschedule or cancel up to 24 hours before a local move

Work with a dedicated concierge team throughout the process

Manage a move via the mobile app — with just a few taps

Create an automatic, digital inventory of an entire home via the mobile app

Having booked 1,776 local moves and completed 1,843 services through 112 agent locations in 95 markets since its launch in 2019, Handled's technology will be repackaged as digital sales tools for members of the UniGroup network, empowering them to offer Handled's same seamless, local move-booking experience in their own brands. Meanwhile, they can set pricing and configure services within a unified supplier portal. Able to coordinate, communicate and sell local moving services to customers via this proprietary platform, it paves the way for improved conversion rates and bolstered sales as well as the ability to add adjacent services, like packing and storage. These intuitive, modern digital sales tools — such as contactless booking and payment — are requisites of the COVID-era customer experience.

Looking to the future, with UniGroup's reach now fueled by Handled's emerging technology, the unified team is positioned to build the industry's first intuitive, bespoke commerce platform, giving agents of all sizes the tools to market, sell and manage their products and services online.

Customers can continue to download the Handled Home app to enhance their moving and home services experience. Features include digital move inventory capabilities, powered by computer vision; helpful moving timelines; and rich content that ferries customers through the move experience. The same app is helpful for someone with no plans to move. It allows users to create a visual, digital home inventory for home or renter's insurance purposes; capture items for sale at a garage sale; organize and catalog what's in cabinets, closets or the attic; or store important documents, such as warranty information, serial numbers and receipts.

"Signaling UniGroup's commitment to digital innovation, Handled utilizes technology at every step of the moving process to create one seamless transaction for all customer — and agent — needs," Handled founder and UniGroup's Chief Experience Officer Seth Waite said. "Looking to the future, we'll continue to refine the digital sales experience to benefit United Van Lines and Mayflower Transit's interstate moving agents, providing helpful, innovative technology at the local level and giving them an edge to compete with others in the market."

For more information on UniGroup's family of brands, visit our website.

About UniGroup

UniGroup is a $1.4 billion transportation and relocation services company with headquarters in suburban St. Louis. In addition to household goods carriers United Van Lines and Mayflower Transit, logistics company UniGroup Logistics and international relocation provider UniGroup Worldwide Moving, UniGroup owns other subsidiaries providing goods and services to professional movers. www.unigroup.com

SOURCE UniGroup

Related Links

http://www.unigroup.com

