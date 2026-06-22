United Vein & Vascular Centers Expands Florida Presence With Opening of Loxahatchee Clinic

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Vein & Vascular Centers (UVVC), a national leader in minimally invasive vein and vascular care, is proud to announce the official opening of its newest clinic in Loxahatchee, Florida, expanding access to expert outpatient care across western Palm Beach County. Starting today, patients can visit the new facility located at 12953 Palms West Drive, Building 6, Suite 102, Loxahatchee, FL 33470, for advanced, personalized treatment of vein and vascular conditions.

The Loxahatchee clinic improves access to outpatient vein care for patients throughout western Palm Beach County, providing convenient treatment options for residents of Loxahatchee, Wellington, Westlake, Royal Palm Beach, and surrounding communities seeking minimally invasive care closer to home.

At the new location, patients can expect compassionate, results-driven care delivered through minimally invasive procedures designed to relieve leg pain, improve circulation, and restore comfort and mobility. UVVC's specialists develop individualized treatment plans using advanced imaging and technology to achieve long-term relief and improved vascular health.

Patients at the Loxahatchee clinic will have access to a full suite of modern procedures, including:

Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) : Heat-based treatment that closes damaged veins to relieve discomfort.

: Heat-based treatment that closes damaged veins to relieve discomfort. VenaSeal ™ Closure System : Non-thermal adhesive procedure that seals diseased veins quickly and comfortably.

: Non-thermal adhesive procedure that seals diseased veins quickly and comfortably. Varithena ® : Microfoam therapy that collapses problem veins and restores healthy blood flow.

: Microfoam therapy that collapses problem veins and restores healthy blood flow. Microphlebectomy : Minimally invasive removal of large varicose veins through small incisions.

: Minimally invasive removal of large varicose veins through small incisions. Ultrasound-Guided Sclerotherapy: Injectable treatment that collapses affected veins and reroutes blood flow to healthier vessels.

The Loxahatchee clinic will be led by a board-certified physician with expertise in minimally invasive vein care and personalized vascular treatment planning.

With the addition of the Loxahatchee location, United Vein & Vascular Centers now operates four clinics across the Palm Beach area, continuing its commitment to expanding access to high-quality vein and vascular care throughout South Florida.

For more information or to schedule an appointment at the Loxahatchee clinic, visit our website or call (800) 952-5954.

About United Vein & Vascular Centers

United Vein & Vascular Centers provides safe, effective outpatient care for vein and vascular disease at over 50 locations nationwide, including Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona, and Texas. With state-of-the-art medical technology and board-certified physicians, UVVC remains at the forefront of vein and vascular healthcare.

Media contact

Barbara Kramer or Mike Patino

[email protected]

SOURCE United Vein & Vascular Centers