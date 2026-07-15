United Vein & Vascular Centers Opens New Atascocita Clinic, Expanding Access to Specialized Vein Care in the Northeast Houston Area

ATASCOCITA, Texas, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Vein & Vascular Centers (UVVC), a national leader in minimally invasive vein and vascular care, is proud to announce the opening of its newest clinic in Atascocita, Texas. Beginning today, July 15, 2026, patients can visit the new clinic, conveniently located within Atascocita Medical Center at 17903 W. Lake Houston Parkway, Suite 102, Humble, TX 77346, for advanced, personalized treatment of vein and vascular conditions.

As one of the fastest-growing communities in the Houston metropolitan area, Atascocita has experienced significant residential and commercial growth over the past decade. With more families, professionals, and retirees calling the Lake Houston area home, access to specialized healthcare has become increasingly important. The new UVVC clinic brings comprehensive vein care closer to residents of Atascocita, Humble, Kingwood, Summerwood, Fall Creek, and neighboring communities, reducing the need to travel across the Houston metro for expert outpatient treatment.

Located within Atascocita Medical Center, the clinic joins an established healthcare campus that serves as a destination for specialty medical services in Northeast Houston. Patients now have convenient access to board-certified vein care in a familiar medical setting, making it easier to seek evaluation for symptoms such as leg pain, swelling, heaviness, varicose veins, and other signs of venous disease.

The clinic will be led by Dr. Malik Kutty, whose patient-centered approach emphasizes individualized care plans based on each patient's symptoms, lifestyle, and vascular health needs. Using advanced duplex ultrasound imaging and minimally invasive techniques, Dr. Kutty works with patients to identify the source of their symptoms and recommend treatment options designed to improve circulation, relieve discomfort, and restore quality of life.

Patients at the Atascocita clinic will have access to a comprehensive range of minimally invasive vein procedures, including:

Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) : Uses controlled heat to close veins that are not circulating blood properly, allowing blood to naturally reroute through healthier veins nearby.

Uses controlled heat to close veins that are not circulating blood properly, allowing blood to naturally reroute through healthier veins nearby. VenaSeal™ : Uses a medical adhesive to close affected veins without heat, providing a non-thermal treatment option for qualifying patients.

Uses a medical adhesive to close affected veins without heat, providing a non-thermal treatment option for qualifying patients. Varithena® : An injectable microfoam treatment used for certain varicose veins, including veins that may be difficult to treat with other minimally invasive procedures.

An injectable microfoam treatment used for certain varicose veins, including veins that may be difficult to treat with other minimally invasive procedures. Ultrasound-guided sclerotherapy : Uses ultrasound imaging to precisely guide an injectable solution into affected veins, causing them to close and allowing blood to reroute through healthier veins.

Uses ultrasound imaging to precisely guide an injectable solution into affected veins, causing them to close and allowing blood to reroute through healthier veins. Microphlebectomy: Removes larger surface varicose veins through tiny incisions, helping relieve symptoms while improving the appearance of bulging veins.

Many people live with vein disease symptoms for years without realizing they may be signs of an underlying circulation condition. Leg heaviness, aching, swelling, cramping, restless legs, skin discoloration, and visible varicose veins can all interfere with daily activities but often respond well to minimally invasive treatment when evaluated early.

With the opening of the Atascocita clinic, United Vein & Vascular Centers now operates eight clinics throughout the greater Houston area and 16 locations across Texas, continuing its investment in expanding access to specialized vein care where patients live, work, and receive medical services. The new clinic represents another step in UVVC's mission to bring advanced outpatient treatment closer to the communities it serves.

To learn more or schedule a vein screening at the Atascocita clinic, visit the United Vein & Vascular Centers website or call (800) 952-5954.

About United Vein & Vascular Centers

United Vein & Vascular Centers provides safe, effective outpatient care for vein and vascular disease at over 50 locations nationwide, including Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona, and Texas. With state-of-the-art medical technology and board-certified physicians, UVVC remains at the forefront of vein and vascular healthcare.

Media contact:

Barbara Kramer or Mike Patino

[email protected]

SOURCE United Vein & Vascular Centers