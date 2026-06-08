United Vein & Vascular Centers Expands Georgia Presence With Opening of Athens-Area Clinic

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Vein & Vascular Centers (UVVC), a national leader in minimally invasive vein and vascular care, is proud to announce the official opening of its newest clinic serving the Athens area in Watkinsville, Georgia, expanding access to expert outpatient care across Northeast Georgia. As of today, patients can visit the new facility located at 1360 Caduceus Way, Building 100, Suite 101, Watkinsville, GA 30677, for advanced, personalized treatment of vein and vascular conditions.

The Athens-area clinic improves access to outpatient vein care for residents throughout Northeast Georgia, including Bishop, Bogart, Statham, Jefferson, Farmington, Monroe, and surrounding communities seeking minimally invasive treatment options closer to home.

At the new location, patients can expect compassionate, results-driven care delivered through minimally invasive procedures designed to relieve leg pain, improve circulation, and restore comfort and mobility. UVVC's specialists develop individualized treatment plans using advanced imaging and technology to achieve long-term relief and improved vascular health.

Patients at the Athens-area clinic will have access to a full suite of modern procedures, including:

Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) : Heat-based treatment that closes damaged veins to relieve discomfort.

Heat-based treatment that closes damaged veins to relieve discomfort. VenaSeal™ Closure System : Non-thermal adhesive procedure that seals diseased veins quickly and comfortably.

Non-thermal adhesive procedure that seals diseased veins quickly and comfortably. Varithena® : Microfoam therapy that collapses problem veins and restores healthy blood flow.

Microfoam therapy that collapses problem veins and restores healthy blood flow. Microphlebectomy : Minimally invasive removal of large varicose veins through small incisions.

Minimally invasive removal of large varicose veins through small incisions. Sclerotherapy: Injectable treatment that collapses affected veins and reroutes blood flow to healthier vessels.

The clinic will be led by Dr. Constantine Andrew, M.D. a board-certified physician specializing in minimally invasive vein care and personalized vascular treatment planning.

With the opening of this clinic and Alpharetta (opening today as well), United Vein & Vascular Centers now operates nine clinics across the Atlanta area, expanding access to high-quality vein and vascular care throughout Georgia.

For more information or to schedule an appointment at the Athens-Watkinsville clinic, visit our website or call (800) 952-5954.

About United Vein & Vascular Centers

United Vein & Vascular Centers provides safe, effective outpatient care for vein and vascular disease at over 50 locations nationwide, including Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona, and Texas. With state-of-the-art medical technology and board-certified physicians, UVVC remains at the forefront of vein and vascular healthcare.

Media contact

Barbara Kramer or Mike Patino

[email protected]

SOURCE United Vein & Vascular Centers