Press Conference Details

WHEN: Monday, April 16, 2018, AT 9:30 AM

WHERE: Colorado State Capitol, 200 E Colfax Ave, Denver CO 80203 Old Supreme Court Chambers, Second Floor.

The bill is co-sponsored by Representatives Jessie Danielson (D) and Lois Landgraf (R), and Senators Larry Crowder (R), and Angela Williams (D).

The committee hopes to bring awareness to the return on investment this legislation will bring for the State of Colorado. The Committee will be supported at the Capitol by its members, Colorado veterans and legislators who are fighting to pass the bill for the third year in a row.

HB18-1060 will make Colorado more veteran friendly while also staying competitive with the 28 States which do not tax military retirement pay.

The UVC is a non-profit coalition of 50 chartered and federally recognized veterans service organizations and affiliates established in 1972.

Press Contact: Alexandra Garza, 720-220-0145, agarza@coloradoadvocates.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-veterans-committee-of-colorado-is-fighting-for-an-income-tax-deduction-for-military-retirement-pay-for-those-under-55-in-colorado-hb18-1060-300629952.html

SOURCE The United Veterans Committee of Colorado