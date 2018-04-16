DENVER, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Veterans Committee of Colorado (UVC), its members, Colorado's veterans, and bill sponsors will hold a press conference about the benefits of HB18-1060 to Colorado's retired military and residents. HB18-1060 is THE TOP priority legislation for UVC in 2018 and was approved unanimously by its members. The bill is an investment in the Colorado Economy which will help keep retired military members in Colorado and attract other retired military members which will yield a high return on investment for the State of Colorado. The bill will enhance Colorado's economy and workforce while also honoring Military Service. Join us in hearing why this bill is not only important to retired military members but to the State of Colorado.
Press Conference Details
WHEN: Monday, April 16, 2018, AT 9:30 AM
WHERE: Colorado State Capitol, 200 E Colfax Ave, Denver CO 80203 Old Supreme Court Chambers, Second Floor.
The bill is co-sponsored by Representatives Jessie Danielson (D) and Lois Landgraf (R), and Senators Larry Crowder (R), and Angela Williams (D).
The committee hopes to bring awareness to the return on investment this legislation will bring for the State of Colorado. The Committee will be supported at the Capitol by its members, Colorado veterans and legislators who are fighting to pass the bill for the third year in a row.
HB18-1060 will make Colorado more veteran friendly while also staying competitive with the 28 States which do not tax military retirement pay.
The UVC is a non-profit coalition of 50 chartered and federally recognized veterans service organizations and affiliates established in 1972.
Press Contact: Alexandra Garza, 720-220-0145, agarza@coloradoadvocates.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-veterans-committee-of-colorado-is-fighting-for-an-income-tax-deduction-for-military-retirement-pay-for-those-under-55-in-colorado-hb18-1060-300629952.html
SOURCE The United Veterans Committee of Colorado
