United Wall Systems, Inc Announces New Office Relocation in Winter Garden

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter Garden – United Wall Systems, Inc a leading Central Florida Specialty Contractor, is moving its Winter Garden headquarters to 401 East Smith Street Winter Garden, Florida on June 13, 2019.

The new office space comes complete with a large office footprint as well as a spacious warehouse and outdoor yard. The new headquarters supports the company's growth strategy heading into the second half of 2019.

The property was purchased by United Walls in early 2018 but was occupied by a tenant. When the tenant gave notice, CEO Curtis Yoder explained, "It was perfect timing for the United Walls team to make a move." Curtis went on to say, "The new office space complements our team's needs as we continuously work to improve services and reach our financial goals.

Curtis is not the only one excited about the move. Both office staff and field personnel are happy to all be under one roof. COO, Johnnie Crow, said, "The new office space will increase efficiency and allow for better communication between office and field operations; since everyone will have space to start and end the day together." In the past, field staff were almost 100% mobile and rarely communicated with office personnel face-to-face simply because there wasn't enough room. Johnnie further stated, "This is a huge win for the entire team."

The United Wall Systems team does not anticipate any interruptions in their day to day business operations. For the complete office address, please visit www.unitedwalls.com or contact marketing@unitedwalls.com.

