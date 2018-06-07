United Wall Systems, Inc Celebrates ten years

In an interview with COO Mr. Johnny Crow, he mentions the importance of being a student of the trade, and providing employees access to industry knowledge is a key ingredient to building confident employees who are not afraid to make tough decisions.

"The growth of our employees is important to us, and we want to invest in them, as they have invested in us over the past ten years," said Curtis Yoder.

One of United Wall Systems' greatest achievements is fast growth in a short amount of time. The driving force behind this achievement was the implementation of several new internal processes from sales to accounting, as well as the creation of a Board of Directors; COO, Johnnie Crow and a CFO, Eric LaGrange. The formation of the BOD allowed the team to manage successful growth on a massive scale.

