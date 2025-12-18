United Way Fox Cities Selects StratusLIVE Unified Engagement Platform to Modernize Workplace Giving

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StratusLIVE today announced that United Way Fox Cities, based in Menasha, Wisconsin, has selected the StratusLIVE Unified Engagement Platform, including StratusLIVE 365 CRM, Ignite Digital Engagement, and Give at Work Corporate Social Responsibility platform, to modernize its workplace giving and donor engagement efforts.

Jim Funari - CEO, StratusLIVE

United Way Fox Cities sought a single, integrated platform to replace fragmented systems and gain clearer visibility into donor behavior, workplace campaigns, and engagement performance. As the organization continues to evolve beyond transactional fundraising models, leadership prioritized a solution that could unify corporate giving, individual donor engagement, and real-time reporting.

Key Selection Drivers

Unified Data Model: Connecting workplace giving, donor records, and engagement history in one CRM

Connecting workplace giving, donor records, and engagement history in one CRM Corporate CSR Enablement: Supporting workplace partners through Give at Work

Supporting workplace partners through Give at Work Real-Time Visibility: Leadership and staff access to actionable dashboards

Leadership and staff access to actionable dashboards Personalized Engagement: Tools to deliver more relevant donor experiences year-round

"We selected StratusLIVE because their platform effectively unifies workplace giving and donor engagement," said Lisa Kogan-Praska, President & CEO of United Way Fox Cities. "It makes giving easier and more personal for our donors, while giving our team clear, real-time insights so we can serve the Fox Cities even better."

By deploying StratusLIVE Ignite and Give at Work alongside its core StratusLIVE 365 CRM, United Way Fox Cities is positioned to strengthen relationships with donors and corporate partners while improving internal clarity and operational efficiency.

"United Way Fox Cities understands that long-term community impact depends on connected data and meaningful engagement," said Jim Funari, CEO of StratusLIVE. "We're honored to support their mission with a unified platform designed for today's nonprofit reality."

Technical Context

Technology Stack Deployed

Platform: StratusLIVE Unified Engagement Platform (UEP)

StratusLIVE Unified Engagement Platform (UEP) Core CRM: StratusLIVE 365

StratusLIVE 365 Digital Layer: StratusLIVE Ignite (AI-enabled digital engagement)

StratusLIVE Ignite (AI-enabled digital engagement) CSR & Workplace Giving: StratusLIVE Give at Work

About United Way Fox Cities

For more than 75 years, United Way Fox Cities has partnered with the community to co-create solutions to pressing challenges, advancing health, youth opportunity, and financial security across the Fox Cities region. Learn more at https://unitedwayfoxcities.org.

About StratusLIVE

StratusLIVE is the Unified Engagement Platform for the AI-enabled nonprofit, helping organizations connect fundraising, digital engagement, corporate social responsibility, and analytics within a single ecosystem. Built on the Microsoft commercial platform, StratusLIVE enables nonprofits to gain real-time insights, strengthen relationships, and plan for sustainable growth. Headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, StratusLIVE has supported nonprofits, federations, and foundations across the United States since 2010. Learn more at StratusLIVE.com.

