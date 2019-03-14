United Way of Broward County Achieves National Accreditation

To achieve COA accreditation, United Way of Broward County first provided written evidence of compliance with the COA standards. Thereafter, a group of specially trained volunteer Peer Reviewers confirmed adherence to these standards during a series of on-site interviews with trustees, staff and clients.

Based on their findings, COA's volunteer-based Accreditation Commission voted that United Way of Broward County had successfully met the criteria for accreditation.

"Receiving the COA accreditation is a monumental feat for United Way of Broward County. It solidifies that we are utilizing the necessary tools, resources and best practices in our effort to fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community," said Kathleen Cannon, President & CEO, United Way of Broward County. "I could not be more proud of our team for their tireless yearlong efforts to bring this accreditation to fruition."

An endorsement of COA and the value of its accreditation process is reflected in it being named by the US State Department as the sole national independent accrediting body under the Hague Convention on Intercountry Adoption to accredit intercountry adoption service providers. In addition, COA is the only national accreditor designated by the U.S. Department of Defense to develop accreditation standards and processes for human service programs provided to military personnel and their families.

About United Way of Broward County

United Way of Broward County is a volunteer driven, community-based, non-profit organization servicing Broward County for nearly 80 years. United Way of Broward County fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community. United Way of Broward County is the catalyst for change and convener of partnerships that unite the hearts, minds, and resources within the Broward community. For more information, visit www.UnitedWayBroward.org.

