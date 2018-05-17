United Way of Greater Los Angeles and Los Angeles Rams Announce Signature Partnership for HomeWalk

"As L.A.'s first professional sports team, we are committed to using our platform to make Los Angeles a better place for all who live here," said Kevin Demoff, Los Angeles Rams Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Football Operations. "We began working with United Way more than two years ago because we believe strongly that helping our neighbors requires the support of an entire team. Through this signature HomeWalk partnership, we'll be able to expand support systems farther as we work across all sectors to help bring our neighbors out of poverty."

Over the past 11 years, HomeWalk has mobilized 95,000 participants, raised $8.6 million, and transformed the lives of over 19,000 homeless individuals with the stability of a home. Past champions have included Mayor Eric Garcetti, Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, former HomeWalk Honorary Chair and five-time NBA Champion Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Rams Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson, actor and star on NBC's "This Is Us" Jon Huertas; and actor and star on Disney's "Descendants" Cameron Boyce.

HomeWalk will also get a big boost as United Way is pleased to confirm that longtime supporter, the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation will once again be offering a match challenge.

"We are proud of our longstanding relationship with the United Way of Greater Los Angeles, which spans nearly a decade," said Peter Laugharn, President and CEO for the Hilton Foundation. "We know that housing ends homelessness, and we are thrilled to have the Los Angeles Rams join in our collective efforts to end homelessness in L.A. County."

The Conrad N. Hilton Foundation's matching contributions of more than $3 million over three years have been a critical part of HomeWalk's success in fundraising to date.

"We've been so proud to unite Angelenos annually in an effort to end homelessness by raising funds through HomeWalk, and now we are looking to grow our impact with the partnership of the Los Angeles Rams," said Elise Buik, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Los Angeles. "HomeWalk started 12 years ago when Los Angeles was the homelessness capital of the nation. While we have made significant impact, for example the passage of Prop HHH and Measure H that will build the housing we need to help more of our neighbors move into homes, we are still facing a crisis with 57,000 men, women, children and veterans suffering on our streets on any given night."

About United Way Greater Los Angeles:

United Way of Greater Los Angeles is a nonprofit organization fighting to end homelessness and poverty by providing students with support needed to graduate high school prepared for college and the workforce, providing housing for our homeless neighbors, and helping hard-working families become financially stable. United Way identifies the root causes of poverty and works strategically to solve them by building alliances across all sectors, funding targeted programs and advocating for change. For more information, visit http://www.unitedwayla.org and http://www.everyoneinla.org.

About Los Angeles Rams:

The Los Angeles Rams – Los Angeles' original professional sports team – stand as one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League and since its founding in 1937, have garnered three World Championships and sent 30 of its members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In 2017, the Los Angeles Rams clinched the NFC West title and hosted the NFL's first Playoff game in Southern California in 30 years. As a professional sports team, the organization is committed to being a valuable civic partner and serving the greater Los Angeles area 365 days a year. The team currently hosts games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, with plans to move to a new world-class stadium at the Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park, currently under construction in Inglewood, California, for the 2020 NFL season. For more information visit www.therams.com and follow the Rams' social media channels.

About the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation

The Conrad N. Hilton Foundation was created in 1944 by international business pioneer Conrad N. Hilton, who founded Hilton Hotels and left his fortune to help the world's disadvantaged and vulnerable people. The Foundation currently conducts strategic initiatives in six priority areas: providing safe water, ending chronic homelessness, preventing substance use, helping young children affected by HIV and AIDS, supporting transition age youth in foster care, and extending Conrad Hilton's support for the work of Catholic Sisters. From its inception, the Foundation has awarded more than $1.6 billion in grants, distributing $114.9 million in the U.S. and around the world in 2017. The Foundation's current assets are approximately $2.8 billion. For more information, please visit www.hiltonfoundation.org.

