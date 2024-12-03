United Way of Metro Chicago Receives $7.5 Million Gift from BMO, Renewing Investment in Neighborhood Network Initiative

BMO's corporate gift reflects the bank's multi-national commitment to community and combined with other generous investments, will accelerate the implementation of community plans in Auburn Gresham and Little Village.

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Way of Metro Chicago has announced a $7.5 million charitable donation from BMO in support of the Neighborhood Network Initiative, renewing the commitment of the bank's investment in community. The multi-million-dollar corporate gift is deepening BMO's impact in Chicago neighborhoods with a specific focus on resident-led efforts in Auburn Gresham and Little Village.

"Our goal at United Way of Metro Chicago is not to create pathways out of our neighborhoods but to support neighborhood-led coalitions that bring together resources, ideas and energy," said Sean Garrett, President and CEO of United Way of Metro Chicago. "Through our deep partnership with BMO and their generous, foundational support of the Neighborhood Networks, we have seen that transformative change is possible when you start with a resident-led vision and provide the resources and expertise to help bring that vision to life."

United Way's Neighborhood Network Initiative has enabled partners across business, government, philanthropy and community to come together to advance the work of these neighborhood coalitions by increasing their capacity to leverage resources for economic development. BMO has believed in community-based investments and leadership since serving as the cornerstone investor in the Neighborhood Networks over 10 years ago. BMO's considerable investments, plus additional renewed commitments from Cheryl and Zed Francis and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation, have helped drive United Way's total investment in the Neighborhood Network Initiative to more than $38 million over the past five years, reaffirming confidence in the success and impact of the place-based strategy.

In the past five years, the Neighborhood Networks and the residents and community leaders guiding this work have seen significant growth, including:

Opening of the Aspire Center for Workforce Innovation in Austin (coming in spring 2025)

(coming in spring 2025) Enlace Chicago and the Little Village Neighborhood Network launched the Little Village-South Lawndale Quality of Life Plan (2024)

and the Little Village Neighborhood Network launched the Little Village-South Lawndale Quality of Life Plan (2024) Brighton Park Neighborhood Network Service Center broke ground (2024)

Neighborhood Networks expanded in the suburban region in partnership with the Cook County Transforming Places Program and support from Nicor Gas Foundation (2023)

Latinos Progresando community center opened in Little Village (2023)

BUILD Youth and Community Hub opened in Austin (2023)

(2023) Healthy Lifestyle Hub and Campus opened in Auburn Gresham (2022)

Immediate neighborhood-led COVID response at the height of the pandemic (2020)

"At BMO, we believe that strong communities are the foundation of a thriving economy and that everyone deserves the opportunity to succeed," said Darrel Hackett, U.S. CEO, BMO. "That's why we're proud to partner with United Way of Metro Chicago, an organization that shares our commitment to building a more inclusive society. Our $7.5 million gift will help United Way scale its Neighborhood Networks in Little Village and Auburn Gresham, two vibrant neighborhoods with incredible potential. Investing in the communities we serve is inspired by BMO's Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, and our commitment to making progress by eliminating barriers to inclusion."

As shown with BMO's extraordinary investment directed toward the Austin Neighborhood Network in 2019, focused investment and capacity building in Auburn Gresham and Little Village have transformative potential. Each community has a Quality of Life Plan that is guiding their vision forward and a campus-like approach to coordinated capital projects across their neighborhoods.

In Little Village , United Way is working with community quarterbacks Latinos Progresando and Enlace Chicago to coordinate across community coalitions and large-scale projects to build on the priorities outlined in the most recent Quality of Life Plan and create a One Lawndale Campus.

, United Way is working with community quarterbacks Latinos Progresando and Enlace Chicago to coordinate across community coalitions and large-scale projects to build on the priorities outlined in the most recent Quality of Life Plan and create a One Lawndale Campus. In Auburn Gresham, United Way is working with the Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation to continue the momentum of key infrastructure projects, such as the Healthy Lifestyle Hub and Green Era Campus, that are beginning to transform the region.

"United Way is with us to rebuild our community, not just in financial resources but in bringing experts and capacity-building opportunities from corporate partners," said Carlos Nelson, CEO of the Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation. "United Way and supporters like BMO provide deep partnership support that reinforces Auburn Gresham's bright future, and I'm excited to be a part of that future."

United Way Neighborhood Networks are currently focused in Auburn Gresham, Austin, Blue Island/Robbins, Brighton Park, Bronzeville, Cicero, Elgin, Englewood, Evanston, Far South, Ford Heights/Chicago Heights, Garfield Park, Harvey, Little Village, Park Forest/Richton Park, South Chicago, Summit and West Chicago. To learn more about United Way's neighborhood work, visit LiveUnitedChicago.org.

In 2023, BMO's support to local United Ways across North America, including United Way of Metro Chicago, impacted 5.5 million lives, delivered 2,200 programs and supported over 40 neighborhoods.

About United Way of Metro Chicago

United Way of Metro Chicago brings together business, government, philanthropic, individual and community leaders to deliver funding and resources while amplifying the expertise of nonprofit organizations across greater Chicago. We help individuals meet their basic needs and work alongside neighborhood partners to address local priorities and create communities where all people can thrive. United, we are building a stronger, more equitable Chicago region. For more information, visit LIVEUNITEDchicago.org.

BMO Gives. Good grows here.

Helping communities thrive by supporting the organizations that sustain them and encouraging employee giving and volunteerism is at the heart of BMO's Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life. In 2023, our social impact included more than $84 million donated to hundreds of charities and non-profit organizations across North America to help drive progress by enabling individuals to thrive and communities to prosper. Our colleagues spent almost 62,000 hours volunteering in the community and contributed more than $31.2 million of donations through our annual employee giving program. For more information, please visit BMO.com

