United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, Atmos Energy and Vooks Partner to Build a New Generation of Readers in North Texas

DALLAS, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Way of Metropolitan Dallas (UWMD), Atmos Energy and animated storybook platform Vooks are joining together to provide approximately 78,000 one-year subscriptions to Vooks for children ages 3 to 6 and early education teachers. Funded by a $1 million contribution from Atmos Energy, the program will work toward United Way's Aspire United 2030 education goal of increasing by 50% the number of North Texas students reading on grade level by third grade.

"Education opens doors, broadens horizons and sets kids up for success—and reading is the gateway to education, starting from an early age," said Jennifer Sampson, McDermott-Templeton president and CEO of United Way of Metropolitan Dallas. "That's why United Way has partnered with Atmos Energy and Vooks to inspire thousands of North Texas children with the love of reading."

Vooks is the world's first streaming service exclusively dedicated to animated storybooks for kids. By adding movement, sound and narration to existing books, Vooks transports stories off the page, promoting literacy, imagination and fun for children between the ages of one and eight.

According to research, kids who enter school ready to learn are more likely to read proficiently by third grade. And students who read on grade level by third grade are five times more likely to graduate ready for success in college or career. By improving education today, we can impact our community's income and health for years to come.

"We are focused on nurturing bright minds and healthy futures for our kids, with an emphasis on helping students read on-level by third grade," said John Paris, Atmos Energy Mid-Tex Division president. "Through our Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities program, United Way and Vooks are the perfect partners to help us achieve the greatest community impact."

Parents who are interested in signing up for a free one-year subscription to Vooks for their children can visit unitedwaydallas.org/vooks. This offer is exclusive to parents and guardians of children residing in the Greater Dallas area. Early education teachers servicing the Greater Dallas area can also visit the site for a free subscription.

"Establishing a love of reading from an early age is fundamental to lifelong learning," said Marshall Bex, Co-Founder and CEO of Vooks. "Literacy opens doors and opportunities, and children without access to books are at an educational disadvantage. This partnership is a step toward bridging the gap and opening new worlds of imagination to children through books."

About United Way of Metropolitan Dallas

United Way of Metropolitan Dallas is a community-based nonprofit organization that believes in the power of unity to create lasting change. For over 90 years, we've brought people and resources together to strengthen Health, Education and Income – the building blocks of opportunity. Together, we work to achieve long-term results that help our community thrive. We encourage every North Texan to be a part of the change. To learn more about United Way of Metropolitan Dallas and how to give and get involved, visit UnitedWayDallas.org .

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation is the nation's largest fully regulated, natural gas-only distributor of safe, clean, efficient and affordable energy. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and our infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. An S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, Atmos Energy serves more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states and manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. Find us online at http://www.atmosenergy.com , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

About Vooks

Vooks is the world's first streaming platform bringing storybooks to life through animation. With an expansive library of titles, the Vooks storybook experience adds slight animation, sound and narration to classic, award-winning books that are loved by parents and educators alike. The kid-safe and ad-free streaming library of read-aloud animated storybooks transforms the reading experience by bringing words to life in order to spark every child's imagination. Vooks combines the love, trust and safety of children's books with the convenience of online streaming, for a whole new way to experience stories. Founded in 2018, Vooks is headquartered in Portland, Ore.

To learn more, visit Vooks.com and join the conversation on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and Pinterest .

Contact:

Delia Mendoza

3105009273

