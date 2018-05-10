United Way of New York City, NY Jets, and NY Giants Celebrate 25th Anniversary Gridiron Gala!

"We're celebrating 25 years of partnership, impact, and making a difference," said Sheena Wright, President & CEO of United Way of New York City. "Coming together with the Jets and Giants, not as competitors, but as partners—represents that no one team can win the game we're fighting—to help low-income New Yorkers achieve self-sufficiency."

United Way of New York City proudly presented Kelvin Beachum, NY Jets Offensive Tackle and Damon "Snacks" Harrison, NY Giants Defensive Tackle, Robert Mullen, CEO, Structure Tone, and Jonathan Weiss, Senior EVP, Wealth & Investment Management, Wells Fargo with awards for their dedication to the community. Neil Glat, NY Jets President and John Mara, NY Giants President accepted MVP awards on behalf of their teams for their extraordinary leadership and commitment to the community.

"Each year, we are honored to take part in the Gridiron Gala," said Jets President, Neil Glat. As we recognize this group of individuals, we see the many ways it is possible to impact lives and make our community better."

"We have been proud partners of United Way of New York City for more than 20 years, and the Gridiron Gala has provided a platform for us to raise significant funding for the outstanding work they do in our community," said Giants President and CEO, John Mara.

NBC's The Voice contestant and United Way of Greater St. Louis employee, Tish Haynes Keys made a special appearance. "I'll be celebrating my 15th year working with United Way and now I'm here celebrating United Way of NYC's 25-year partnership with the Jets and Giants," said Keys.

For more than 40 years United Way and the NFL have worked together to strengthen communities—creating the Gridiron Gala in NYC to highlight this partnership. Since inception, the Gridiron Gala has raised $30 million in support of United Way of New York City's initiatives in education, health, and financial stability for New York City's children and families.

Contact: Sara saylward@uwnyc.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-way-of-new-york-city-ny-jets-and-ny-giants-celebrate-25th-anniversary-gridiron-gala-300646462.html

SOURCE United Way of New York City

Related Links

www.unitedwaynyc.org

