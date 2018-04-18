United Way of New York City's "Make It Your Own" Empowers Women to Build Personal Brands

Event attendees received personal branding advice from Areva Martin, author of the best-selling book Make it Rain. Martin shared her insights on how to build your personal brand, how to find your voice and amplify your message, and how fashion and style can help revolutionize your own brand.

"I am excited to join United Way of New York City's Women United for this special event," said Areva Martin. "These powerful women are doing such important work to engage the community and change lives—Making It Rain not just in their own lives, but in the lives of New York City's most vulnerable residents."

At the event, guests had the opportunity to style their brand, indulging in a new handbag or accessory, and customizing their purchases—adding signature appliques, charms, and monograms.

Guests went home with a special gift bag, including a signed copy of Martin's Make it Rain and a Women United branded handbag tag. In addition, special discounts were offered for purchases made at the event, with a portion of proceeds impacting United Way of New York City and their fight for the self-sufficiency of every low-income New Yorker.

United Way of New York City's Women United is a multi-industry network of accomplished, philanthropically-minded women who harness their power to make a difference in the lives of low-income New Yorkers. Women United and United Way share the conviction that being a self-sufficient adult is dependent on a strong, quality education, and the reason why Women United champions United Way's educational initiatives like ReadNYC—aiming to help young children in disadvantaged NYC communities read on grade-level.

"Gathering together at this event, inspired by renowned author Areva Martin, and compelled by the powerful mission of UWNYC, these women—WOMEN UNITED—are unstoppable," said Elizabeth Wahab, Women United Executive Committee Co-chair. "Together, we will continue making progress toward our goal of impacting our City's low-income children to read on grade-level by third grade."

Learn More: www.unitedwaynyc.org/womenunited.

Media Contact:

Sara Aylward

(212) 251-2451

saylward@uwnyc.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-way-of-new-york-citys-make-it-your-own-empowers-women-to-build-personal-brands-300632195.html

SOURCE United Way of New York City