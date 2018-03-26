United Way of New York City's Meaghan Brown Named One of Crain's 2018 40 Under 40 Rising Stars

"At United Way of New York City, we understand that success is built on more than just talent," said Sheena Wright, President & CEO of United Way of New York City. "It requires passion and vision. Meaghan has that passion and shares our vision to see meaningful change for our City's most vulnerable. We are extremely proud of her, and this recognition from Crain's is well deserved."

Meaghan has been with United Way of New York City since 2013, playing a critical role in their corporate engagement division, and was named Senior Vice President & Chief Development Officer at the end of 2017. Meaghan has built a dynamic fundraising team, helped consolidate industry best practices, and strengthened corporate partnerships to increase investments into the organization's impact work. It was through her work with United Way —fighting for the self-sufficiency of every low-income New Yorker and helping families shift from surviving to thriving—that Meaghan discovered her deep passion for philanthropy and its potential to empower people from all walks of life to make a difference in their communities.

One of her first projects as SVP & Chief Development Officer, is to lead United Way of New York City's fundraising efforts in the organization's inaugural ride in the TD Bank Five Boro Bike Tour. Rallying riders from across New York City to join United Way's Spread the Words Team— featuring celebrity rider Amani Toomer, NFL Legend and New York Giants Super Bowl Champion—Meaghan's expertise, dedication, and vision will create an unforgettable experience for corporate partners, and raise critical funds for United Way of New York City.

Outside of United Way, Meaghan is active with professional and community-based organizations including Women in Development New York, Girls on the Run, and the Court Square Civic Association. She has participated in peer-to-peer mentoring of Rising Women Leaders at LaSalle University and is an alumnus of the American Express Leadership Academy.

