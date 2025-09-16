United Way Partners with Project FoodBox to Pilot Medically-Tailored Food Program for Connecticut Children

Strategic partnership introduces precision nutrition model, augmenting traditional food assistance with prescribed produce delivery for children ages 0-5

DANBURY, Conn., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Way of Coastal and Western Connecticut has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Project FoodBox to improve early childhood nutrition access through a medically-tailored food delivery system. The collaboration augments traditional food assistance models with medically-tailored produce boxes specifically designed for children ages 0-5, supported by $50,000 in funding from the Connecticut Department of Agriculture's CT Grown for CT Kids grant.

The partnership addresses a fundamental gap in conventional food assistance programs that prioritize quantity over nutritional value. Unlike standard food banks or grocery distributors, Project FoodBox operates on a medically tailored grocery model where registered dietitians assess each member to determine the correct product mix for weekly deliveries.

"This partnership represents a revolutionary approach to early childhood nutrition," said Isabel Almeida, President and CEO at United Way of Coastal and Western Connecticut. "Instead of simply providing access to food, we're ensuring that every child receives the tailored nutritional support they need during these critical developmental years."

Prescription-Based Food Distribution Model

The system moves beyond the traditional focus on food quantity to prioritize the right nutritional mix for optimal child development. Each delivery contains approximately 10 pounds of 100% Connecticut-grown produce, curated by Registered Dietitian Nutritionists to meet the developmental needs of young children.

"At Project FoodBox, our mission is to expand access to fresh, healthy fruits and vegetables to help prevent chronic disease and reduce food and nutrition insecurity," explained Steve Brazeel, Founder and CEO at Project FoodBox. "By partnering with community-based organizations, health care systems, food banks, and family farms that share our mission, we've seen firsthand the difference this approach can make."

Innovative Systems Integration

The partnership required creating coordination systems that had not previously existed in Connecticut's food assistance landscape. In the Project FoodBox national distribution network, community stakeholders work together to improve health outcomes, including healthcare providers, community support organizations, insurers, and local food producers.

In the Danbury pilot program, United Way serves as the conduit to beneficiaries while Project FoodBox provides supply chain expertise and relationships with local growers. This strategic division of responsibilities connects Project FoodBox's agricultural network to United Way's established community relationships.

"A number of community stakeholders have to come together to improve the quantity and quality of food reaching our community," noted the United Way's Almeida. "Project FoodBox farm-to-community distribution systems hadn't previously existed, and this partnership demonstrates how effective collaboration can create lasting change."

Measurable Impact and Expansion

The program's expansion will distribute 1,200 medically-tailored food boxes biweekly across 25 family childcare programs serving 150 families over four months. The partnership represents a shift from voucher-based systems to direct delivery, ensuring consistent access to nutritionally appropriate foods.

"The impact we've seen in our first year has been remarkable," said Elizabeth Quiñonez, United Way Senior Director Early Childhood Initiatives. "The children are more excited about trying new vegetables, and parents are learning alongside their kids. This program is changing how entire families think about nutrition."

"This partnership shows what's possible when we move beyond traditional approaches to address the root causes of nutritional challenges," concluded Project FoodBox dietician Annie Huber, MS, RD, CSR. "By focusing on precision nutrition from the earliest ages, we're setting these children up for healthier lives."

About United Way of Coastal and Western Connecticut

United Way Coastal and Western Connecticut (UWCWC) envisions a community where every person is healthy, safe, and economically secure. We work in partnership with the community to address critical needs and advance equitable pathways to wellbeing and financial security for everyone. UWCWC serves 27 communities across Fairfield and Southern Litchfield Counties, including the Cities of Bridgeport, Danbury, Norwalk, and Stamford, and the Towns of Bethel, Bridgewater, Brookfield, Darien, Easton, Fairfield, Kent, Monroe, New Canaan, New Fairfield, New Milford, Newtown, Redding, Ridgefield, Roxbury, Sherman, Stratford, Trumbull, Warren, Washington, Weston, Westport, and Wilton Connecticut. For more information about United Way of Coastal and Western Connecticut, visit unitedwaycwc.org.

About Project FoodBox

Project FoodBox is redefining the future of healthcare through nutrition. Built on decades of farming, food distribution, and nutrition science, Project FoodBox delivers medically tailored produce directly to families and individuals managing chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease. Our "Food as Medicine" approach is rooted in equity, powered by data, and backed by healthcare providers—ensuring that every member receives the right food, at the right time, for their specific health needs. Learn more at projectfoodbox.org.

