United Way Sponsored 3D Printing Volunteer Group Hosts Nationwide Health Hackathon

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jersey City Rapid Maker Response Group (JCRMRG) is hosting a nationwide virtual health hackathon from July 10-13, to tackle supply chain, sustainability, and wearability challenges related to personal protective equipment (PPE). JCRMRG is an all-volunteer group with the mission of using 3D printing technology to create face shields to protect healthcare workers. Judging will take place July 13 - July 15, and winners will be announced July 16th.

"This hackathon represents the next phase in our mission to use technology for humanitarian causes," said Justin Handsman, founder of JCRMRG. "Our hackathon brings together the brightest minds and leaders in technology, business, and additive manufacturing to help participating teams develop solutions to address the ongoing needs surrounding supply chain disruptions in healthcare and emergent situations."

Hackathon Judges Include:

Alda Leu Dennis - General Partner @ Intialized Capital

- General Partner @ Intialized Capital Nora Toure - Founder of Women in 3D Printing

- Founder of Women in 3D Printing Tali Rosman - General Manager & Vice President of 3D Printing at Xerox

- General Manager & Vice President of 3D Printing at Xerox Thomas Murphy - Sr. Product Manager at Shapeways

- Sr. Product Manager at Shapeways Chr i stopher Frangione - COO of TechUnited:NJ

- COO of TechUnited:NJ Dr. David Zimmerman - Director of Technology Commercialization, Stevens Venture Center

- Director of Technology Commercialization, Stevens Venture Center Michael Burghoffer - Founder/CEO of PicoSolutions

- Founder/CEO of PicoSolutions Rob Rinderman - Founder/Investor

- Founder/Investor Justin Handsman - Founder of JCRMRG/Entrepreneur

Advisor:

Ben Yurcisin - Founder, Jersey City Tech Meetup

"The Jersey City Rapid Maker Response Group is making a huge impact on a local and national level. First by providing PPE to frontline medical workers, and second by engaging people to think about how we can empower the maker movement to continue to address both COVID and future crisis related challenges," said Ben Yurcisin, Founder of the Jersey City Tech Meetup.

The hackathon is supported by Dassault Systèmes, PSE&G, 3D Print.com, Asimov Ventures, PrusaPrinters, Devpost, Women in 3D Printing, TechUnited:NJ, Stevens Venture Center, and DesignPoint.

"We are proud to support JCRMRG's hackathon event. Justin Handsman, and his team of dedicated volunteers embody the commitment and passion that are reflected in Dassault Systèmes' corporate culture," said Al Bunshaft, Senior Vice President, Dassault Systèmes. "This event also embodies the values we seek to foster as a corporate partner. We are proud to support the hackathon and ignite innovation via our sponsorship as well as enable the teams to leverage SolidWorks as a platform for bringing their ideas to life."

About JCRMRG

JCRMRG is an all-volunteer group that started as a discussion in Reddit for 3D printer hobbyists and enthusiasts to organize to make face shields for first responders and medical workers in the New York and New Jersey area who were faced with significant shortages. To date, JCRMRG has engaged more than 50 volunteers, and has delivered more than 75,000 face shields to healthcare workers across the United States. Learn more or donate at jcrmrg.org

