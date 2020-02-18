United Way Worldwide Launches Text-to-Pledge Campaign to Support Accurate Count for the 2020 Census

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Way Worldwide today launched a new Text-to-Pledge campaign to help ensure that the 2020 Census is fair and accurate. Powered by 211, a nationwide service that connects those in need to a variety of local support services, people can text PLEDGE to 211-211 and opt-in to receive information about, and text reminders to participate in the 2020 Census. Text-to-Pledge will also address questions and correct misunderstandings about the 2020 Census. United Way aims to educate and gather pledges to be counted from more than 1 million individuals, particularly in hard-to-count communities during the 2020 Census.

"United Way understands that collecting accurate census data is critical in determining the allocation of federal funds and of fair congressional representation. Many of the programs that are vital to the health and well-being of our communities, such as SNAP, rely on an accurate count," said Suzanne McCormick, U.S. President, United Way Worldwide. "This once-a-decade count is equally critical for emergency planning, response, preparedness and disaster recovery to help identify where and how much help is needed. United Way fights for every person in every community and is committed to ensuring that everyone is counted."

The Text-to-Pledge platform is designed to maximize participation in the 2020 Census and seeks to engage communities that are historically hard-to-count. These communities include urban and rural areas with large, low-income populations, people of color, immigrants, non-English speakers, migrant workers, formerly incarcerated people, young children, the elderly, those who are disabled, renters, the homeless, LGBTQ, and those living in mobile homes or multi-unit residences.

About United Way

United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. Supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 8.1 million donors worldwide and $4.8 billion raised every year, United Way is the world's largest privately funded nonprofit. We're engaged in nearly 1,800 communities across more than 40 countries and territories worldwide to create sustainable solutions to the challenges facing our communities. United Way partners include global, national and local businesses, nonprofits, government, civic and faith-based organizations, along with educators, labor leaders, health providers, senior citizens, students and more. For more information about United Way, please visit UnitedWay.org . Follow us on Twitter: @UnitedWay and #LiveUnited.

About 211

211 is a vital service leveraged by millions of people across North America. Every day, clients contact 211 to access free and confidential crisis and emergency counseling, disaster assistance, food, health care and insurance assistance, stable housing and utilities payment assistance, employment services, veteran services and childcare and family services. Last year, the 211 network responded to over 12 million requests for assistance across the U.S. The service is available to over 94% of the U.S. population, including in Puerto Rico and Washington, DC, and is also available in most of Canada. Individuals in need or who are looking for information for someone else can call 211 from a cell phone or landline or visit 211.org for more contact options.

