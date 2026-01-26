United Way Worldwide Names Rosie Allen-Herring as Interim President and CEO

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Way Worldwide (UWW) today announced that Rosie Allen-Herring has been appointed the Interim President and CEO of the organization following the recent announced retirement of Angela Williams. Allen-Herring currently serves as a member of the United Way Worldwide Board of Trustees and as the President and CEO of United Way for the National Capital Area.

Allen-Herring will resign from her role on the UWW Board of Trustees to assume the position as Interim President and CEO of the organization, with her appointment taking effect on February 2, 2026.

United Way Worldwide is also engaging Korn Ferry to conduct a search for its permanent President and CEO.

Named to the Washington Business Hall of Fame and Washington Business Journal's Power 100 Leaders, Allen-Herring brings more than 30 years of experience in corporate finance, strategic leadership, partnerships, philanthropy, and business strategy to the role. With deep institutional knowledge from her service on the United Way Worldwide Board of Trustees and in multiple national advisory positions, she has led transformative initiatives at UWW as well as at the United Way of the National Capital Area to reduce health, education, and economic disparities. In 2020, her local United Way became one of the 384 U.S. organizations to secure a transformational investment from venture philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

"I am deeply humbled to step into this role," said Allen-Herring. "Having served across the network, I know that our greatest strength lies in the trust between our global organization and hundreds of local United Ways. I will lead by listening first, with transparency, patience and humility, while prioritizing support for our local United Ways, including smaller and international members, to further the mission of this organization. Together, we will define our success by our impact as we evolve this historic institution to meet the challenges of today and the future."

Allen-Herring said she plans discussions throughout the organization to hear where team members and partners envision the greatest needs and opportunities. For her, a priority will be complete transparency to assure donors that their contributions are making the biggest impact possible as she focuses on getting the most out of UWW's talent, operations, planning and strategy.

"Rosie embodies the mission of United Way Worldwide," said Yuri Fulmer, Chair of United Way Worldwide Board Trustees. "Our organization stands at a pivotal moment of transition and Rosie's experience, coupled with her strategic vision, make her ideally suited to guide this organization through this period."

Allen-Herring serves in board and leadership roles with numerous organizations including MedStar Health, WesBanco, Pepco Holdings – An Exelon Company, Greater Washington Partnership, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., and the Urban Institute. Her extensive contributions have earned her prestigious recognitions including induction into the Washington Business Hall of Fame (2024), multiple appearances on Washington Business Journal's Power 100 Leaders list (2013-2025), Washingtonian Magazine's Most Powerful Women (2013-2025), CEO of the Year (2017), The Network Journal's 25 Most Influential Women in Business (2019), and the Greater Washington Community Foundation Civic Leader Award (2022).

Before joining United Way, Allen-Herring held various executive leadership positions at Fannie Mae, including Managing Director of the Community Investment and Engagement Division. In her role, she managed multi-billion-dollar portfolios and developed business strategies resulting in investments exceeding $2 billion.

Allen-Herring earned a B.A. in Economics from Howard University and an M.B.A. from Strayer University. She is an International Fellow of the United States-Southern Africa Center for Leadership and Public Values at the University of Cape Town (SA) Graduate School of Business and Duke University Graduate School of Public Policy. She is also a graduate of the Harvard Business School's Strategic Perspectives in Non-Profit Management Program and a member of the International Women's Forum.

ABOUT UNITED WAY WORLDWIDE

United Way Worldwide mobilizes communities to action so all can thrive. True to our founding spirit, whenever there is a need in our communities, United Way Worldwide is there. We bring a comprehensive approach to every challenge, actively listening and responding to local needs. Our reach across tens of thousands of communities means we can share innovations and scale impact to improve lives around the world. From strengthening local resilience to advancing health, youth opportunity, and financial security, we're working towards a future where every person in every community can reach their full potential. To learn more, visit www.unitedway.org.

