United Way's Women United Honors Tracy Davidson During Annual Gala

"Our United Way has been fortunate to work alongside Tracy in her mission to empower women and girls throughout our region for many years, and we are grateful that she has chosen to make us a part of that critical work," says Bill Golderer, president and CEO of UWGPSNJ. "She is a steadfast champion of the extraordinary women leaders of our Women United group, and she has generously given her time, experience, and expertise to the participants of our Girls Today, Leaders Tomorrow (GTLT) program in support of their leadership development and academic success."

For 30 years, Davidson has been connecting with people through her position not only as a news anchor, but also as a sought-after empowerment speaker. In this capacity, she has bravely revealed her own life experiences and shared learned skills which have enabled her to overcome formidable challenges from childhood, empowering her to become the success she is today. Her focus is on helping women learn how to transform their lives by focusing their time, energy, and attention, and embracing their true selves.

GTLT is Women United's signature program which helps girls in grades 7 through 12 attending schools in underserved communities stay on track to graduate high school prepared for college and career. "All you have to do is talk with any of the girls and you'll learn how transformative GTLT has been for them. Goals that once seemed impossible, the girls now confidently feel are within reach," says Davidson. "Women talk about reaching back and helping the next generation coming up; GTLT is the full embodiment of that, and I'm proud to support the program, the girls, and all of the mentors."

Since inception, more than $5 million has been raised to support GTLT. More information can be found at UnitedForImpact.org/GTLT.

Additionally, Women United presents the Next Generation Leader Award to a female leader under 35 who has not only accomplished remarkable professional success, but also shares a deep commitment to give, advocate, and volunteer. This year's honoree is Morgan Berman, founder and CEO of MilkCrate, a B-corp certified company that helps nonprofit organizations function more like social enterprises by equipping them with tools to build, engage, and monetize their audience. Berman sits on the boards of Philly Startup Leaders and the Philadelphia Chapter of Alma Links, has earned invitations to the White House to discuss climate change, and was named one of the UN Foundation's Top Female Entrepreneurs to Watch. She is passionate about helping other entrepreneurs, especially those from underrepresented communities, find their chance to do good through business.

The Women United Gala is presented by Independence Blue Cross. The event begins at 5:00 p.m., followed by dinner and an award presentation emceed by NBC 10 news anchor Vai Sikahema at 6:30 p.m. Additional sponsors of the 2019 Women United Gala include Comcast-NBCUniversal; Deloitte LLP; Enterprise Holdings; Holman Enterprises; Morgan Lewis & Bockius, LLP; and UPS Chesapeake District.

Tickets are available at UnitedForImpact.org/womenunitedgala or by calling 215-665-2417. For sponsorship opportunities, contact womenunited@uwgpsnj.org.

About United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey

United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey, serving communities in Pennsylvania's Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, and New Jersey's Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May and Cumberland counties, is part of a national network of more than 1,300 locally governed organizations that work to create lasting positive changes in communities and in people's lives. United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. In Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey, United Way fights for youth success and family stability because we LIVE UNITED against intergenerational poverty. For more information about United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey visit www.UnitedForImpact.org.

SOURCE United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey

Related Links

https://www.UnitedForImpact.org

