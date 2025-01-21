United Western Group Named to Inc.'s 2024 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Western Group, a Washington, D.C. based private equity firm, is pleased to announce that it has been named to Inc. Magazine's 2024 list of Founder-Friendly Investors.

The list recognizes the top 269 Private Equity and Venture Capital firms that support founder-led businesses to not only provide capital, but to work closely with founders and management teams to help them accelerate growth. All firms on the list have successful track records of collaboration and remaining actively involved with the businesses they invest in.

Jacob Atkinson, Managing Partner at United Western, commented, "We are honored to be recognized by Inc. for our dedication of fostering strong, trust-based relationships with the founders of companies we invest in. We take pride in our unwavering commitment to partnering with entrepreneurs, supporting their growth journeys not only through capital but also by offering strategic resources that drive success."

"It has been a complicated few years for growth companies and the companies that fund them," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "So, we are happy to share with our readers the best, latest guidance on which venture capital firms, private equity firms, and growth-capital lenders have the track record and reputation of being especially good partners to founders and CEOs."

To compile the 2024 Founder-Friendly Investors list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders completed a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity, venture capital, and debt firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2024.

About United Western Group

United Western Group is a private equity firm based in Washington, D.C. that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to invest in strategically viable, market-leading companies across a wide range of industries. United Western employs a collaborative value creation model through organic and inorganic growth strategies. United Western seeks investment targets in North American companies with $20 to $500 million in revenue. For more information on United Western Group, visit www.unitedwestern.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

