United Wholesale Mortgage Announces Offering Of Senior Notes Due 2025

PONTIAC, Mich., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Shore Financial Services, LLC d/b/a United Wholesale Mortgage ("UWM" or the "Company") today announced that it is proposing to issue and sell $800 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025 (the "Notes") in an offering that will be exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") (the "Offering").

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering (1) for general corporate purposes to fund growth and (2) to pay a tax distribution to its parent company, SFS Holding Corp.

The Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and outside the United States, to non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from registration requirements or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act or any state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About United Wholesale Mortgage

Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) is the #1 wholesale lender in the nation five years in a row. UWM provides Independent Mortgage Advisors, across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, with a unique set of innovative technologically driven tools and a value proposition that enables them to offer borrowers compelling financing alternatives. UWM's exceptional teamwork and laser-like focus on delivering innovative mortgage solutions are driving the company's ongoing growth and its leadership position as the foremost advocate for mortgage brokers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the offering of the Notes and the intended use of the net proceeds. Forward-looking statements include statements identified by terms such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "outlook," "may," "should," "target" or similar terms and variations thereof. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in UWM's business and market conditions. UWM wishes to caution readers that certain important factors may have affected and could in the future affect UWM's actual results and could cause UWM's actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of UWM, including the risk that the offering of the Notes cannot be successfully completed. UWM undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

