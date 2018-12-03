United Wholesale Mortgage Announces Significant Changes to Rates and Pricing

PONTIAC, Mich., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), the No. 1 wholesale lender in America for four consecutive years, has made a major change to its pricing philosophy, now providing mortgage brokers with the best rates and pricing in America.

UWM has been consistently competitive in terms of rates, regularly ranking near the top of most rate comparisons, but was recognized by mortgage brokers more for its fast and easy processes than offering the best pricing. Now, UWM's rate sheet is expected to outshine all of its wholesale competitors, in addition to continuing to set the gold standard for service, process, technology and partnership tools.

"Perception has always been that a lender can't deliver it all – the best service, great technology, a true partnership, and have the best pricing too – but now they can have it all," said Mat Ishbia, President and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage. "We've shattered expectations. If a mortgage broker has a borrower with a 640+ FICO, it should be a UWM loan."

UWM has removed all state adjustments and many Loan Level Price Adjustments (LLPA), as well, offering the best pricing on every loan with a 640 FICO and above.

The major pricing improvement follows other recent pricing initiatives that UWM has brought to market, including its Jumbo Bank Buster program (cheapest jumbo rates) and its lower Borrower-Paid M.I. rates.

UWM finished 2018 with $41.5 billion in total loan volume, an all-time high for the company, making up nearly a quarter of the entire wholesale industry's market share. That production represents a 40% year-over-year growth, making UWM the fastest-growing lender in the nation. Additionally, UWM is the No. 1 non-bank purchase lender in the country and ranks fourth overall among the top-producing mortgage lenders, overall, in America.

To learn more about UWM's pricing options and its wide mix of products and technology, visit http://www.uwm.com/have-it-all.

About United Wholesale Mortgage

Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) is the #1 wholesale lender in the nation, providing state-of-the-art technology and unrivaled client service, from the industry's leading account executives. Operating under parent company United Shore Financial Services, UWM is known for its highly efficient, accurate and expeditious lending support, UWM underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans originated by independent mortgage brokers, correspondents, small banks and local credit unions. UWM's exceptional teamwork and laser-like focus on delivering innovative mortgage solutions are driving the company's ongoing growth and its leadership position as the foremost advocate for mortgage brokers. For more information, visit www.uwm.com or call 800-981-8898. NMLS #3038.

MEDIA CONTACT:

BRAD PETTIFORD, Senior Communication Strategist

bpettiford@uwm.com p (248) 833-4422 | c (419) 509-9338

585 South Boulevard E. Pontiac, Michigan 48341

UWM.com

SOURCE United Wholesale Mortgage

Related Links

http://www.uwm.com

