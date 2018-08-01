United Wholesale Mortgage Leaders Marlene Light, Adam Wolfe Picked as 2018 HousingWire Insider Award Winners

PONTIAC, Mich., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two leaders at United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) – Marlene Light, Vice President of Lending Support, and Adam Wolfe, Vice President, Deputy General Counsel – were selected by HousingWire as 2018 Insider Award winners.

The award, now in its third year, recognizes the housing industry's unsung heroes who are propelling their respective companies to success. According to HousingWire, the Insider Award winners are professionals their companies turn to with their most important or challenging projects because their contributions and hard work lead to superior results.

A 14-year veteran of the mortgage industry, Light oversees 11 different teams and more than 280 team members at UWM – a number that is four times the size it was just over two years ago. Under Light's leadership, UWM's Lending Support team has set high marks for daily loan submissions, and has played a crucial role in helping UWM become the No. 1 wholesale lender in the country and expand its market share in the industry.

Wolfe, a former loan officer, oversees all litigation and contracts for UWM, managing all of the company's relationships and agreements with outside vendors. He executed the agreement which allowed UWM to become the first mortgage lender in the nation to offer a completely virtual e-closing experience. Wolfe has played a big role in bringing new technology and advancements to both UWM and the mortgage broker community.

Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) is the #1 wholesale lender in the nation, providing state-of-the-art technology and unrivaled client service, from the industry's leading account executives.

