United Wholesale Mortgage To Become Public Company Through Business Combination With Gores Holdings IV, Inc.

PONTIAC, Mich. and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Wholesale Mortgage ("UWM" or the "Company"), the #1 wholesale mortgage lender in the U.S., and Gores Holdings IV, Inc. ("Gores Holdings IV") (NASDAQ CM: GHIV, GHIVU, and GHIVW), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC ("The Gores Group" or "Gores"), announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement with respect to a business combination. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, the combined company will operate under the UWM name and the Class A common stock will be listed on NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol "UWMC." The transaction values UWM at approximately $16.1 billion, or 9.5x the Company's estimated 2021 Adjusted Net Income of approximately $1.7 billion.

Founded in 1986 and based in Pontiac, Michigan, UWM is the largest wholesale mortgage originator in the United States with nearly 7,000 dedicated team members. UWM's differentiated business model focuses exclusively on providing wholesale mortgage clients superior service through proprietary technology that enables them to process mortgage applications at faster speeds and provide lower rates than competitors.

Mat Ishbia, President and Chief Executive Officer of UWM, said, "Becoming a public company will enable us to advance our strategy and capitalize on new opportunities to expand our already established leadership in the mortgage industry under our unique family culture, which has been the cornerstone of our Company's success for the last 34 years. To that end, we look forward to granting our team members equity in the Company that they have helped build and enabling them to participate in our future success. We believe that being a public company will also allow us to help our mortgage broker clients continue to build and grow their businesses, generating value for all of our stakeholders. Working with the Gores team has been a great benefit in helping to make this transaction possible."

Alec Gores, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Gores Group, stated, "We are pleased to partner with UWM in this milestone transaction. Mat and his team have built an impressive organization that is the market leader in wholesale lending and has a strong focus on culture and delivering quality service and offerings for its customers. As a public company, UWM will be well positioned given its significant competitive advantages and we look forward to working together to accelerate the next phase of growth and to drive value for all of our stakeholders."

Mark Stone, Chief Executive Officer of Gores Holdings IV, added, "After evaluating a number of potential partners for Gores Holdings IV, this transaction clearly stood out as a superior option for our stockholders. The public company currency of a newly listed business will enable the Company to continue to benefit from the ongoing tailwinds in the mortgage industry and capitalize on growth opportunities in a massive addressable market. We are excited to participate in UWM's continued value creation through a meaningful remaining equity stake in the business."

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. is a publicly listed, $425 million special purpose acquisition company and is the fifth vehicle sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, a global investment firm founded by Alec Gores. Gores' strategy is to identify and complete business combinations with differentiated, market leading companies with strong equity stories that will benefit from the growth capital of the public equity markets and will be enhanced by the experience and expertise of Gores' long history and track record of investing in and operating businesses for over 35 years.

Key Transaction Terms

The combined company will have an equity value of approximately $16.1 billion at closing, making it the largest business combination for a special purpose acquisition company to date. Along with approximately $425 million in cash held in Gores Holdings IV's trust account, additional investors have committed to participate in the proposed business combination via a $500 million private placement, led by Alec Gores, Chairman and CEO of The Gores Group, and including large institutional investors.

Upon completion of the transaction, including the private placement, the current owners of UWM will retain approximately 94% ownership of the combined company. The existing management team, led by long-standing President and CEO Mat Ishbia, will continue to lead the business.

The proposed transaction will be effected pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement"), entered into by and among Gores Holdings IV, United Wholesale Mortgage and the other parties thereto. Concurrently with the consummation of the proposed business combination, additional investors will purchase shares of common stock of Gores Holdings IV in a private placement. After giving effect to any redemptions by the public stockholders of Gores Holdings IV, the balance of the approximately $425 million in cash held in Gores Holdings IV's trust account, together with the $500 million in private placement proceeds, will be used to pay cash consideration to the newly formed holding company that will own 100% of the Company, as well as to pay transaction expenses.

The proposed business combination has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both Gores Holdings IV and the Company, and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals, and approval of the stockholders of Gores Holdings IV. Upon closing of the proposed business combination, the name of Gores Holdings IV will be changed to UWM Corporation.

Advisors

Deutsche Bank Securities and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as lead financial advisors, lead capital market advisors and exclusive private placement agents to Gores Holdings IV, while Moelis & Company LLC acted as financial advisor. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP acted as legal advisor to Gores Holdings IV.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as financial advisor to UWM. Greenberg Traurig, LLP acted as legal advisor to UWM.

Investor Conference Call Information

Management of UWM and Gores Holdings IV will host an investor conference call on September 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT to discuss the proposed transaction. The call can be accessed by dialing (888) 820-4544 (domestic toll-free number) or (470) 279-3876 (international) and providing the conference ID: asset57.

About United Wholesale Mortgage

Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) is the #1 wholesale lender in the nation five years in a row, providing state-of-the-art technology and unrivaled client service, from the industry's leading account executives. UWM is known for its highly efficient, accurate and expeditious lending support, UWM underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans originated by independent mortgage brokers, correspondents, small banks and local credit unions. UWM's exceptional teamwork and laser-like focus on delivering innovative mortgage solutions are driving the company's ongoing growth and its leadership position as the foremost advocate for mortgage brokers. For more information, visit www.uwm.com.

About Gores Holdings IV, Inc.

Gores Holdings IV is a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group for the purpose of effecting a merger, acquisition, or similar business combination. Gores Holdings IV completed its initial public offering in January 2020, raising approximately $425 million in cash proceeds. Prior business combinations for special purpose acquisition companies sponsored by affiliates of The Gores Group include: Hostess (Gores Holdings, Inc.), Verra Mobility (Gores Holdings II, Inc.), PAE (Gores Holdings III, Inc.) and recently announced Luminar (Gores Metropoulos, Inc.).

About The Gores Group, LLC

Founded in 1987 by Alec Gores, The Gores Group is a global investment firm focused on partnering with differentiated businesses that can benefit from the firm's extensive industry knowledge and decades long experience. Gores Holdings IV and The Gores Group are separate entities with separate management, although there is overlap in size and industry of target acquisition and personnel involved. For more information, please visit www.gores.com.

