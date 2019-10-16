United Wound Healing, a Team-Centered Wound Care™ provider, and Healiant Training Solutions Unite to Deliver a New Standard in Advanced Wound Care for Post-Acute Care

SEATTLE, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Wound Healing is proud to announce a partnership with Healiant Training Solutions to advance its mission of developing and strengthening great wound care teams in the skilled nursing and assisted living continuum of care.

The National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy™ (NAWCO) launched the first of its kind professional credential, Advanced Wound Care Certified (AWCC), recognizing clinical expertise in advanced wound care on September 16. United Wound Healing has partnered with Healiant Training Solutions to provide the advanced education and training to prepare its wound specialists for the AWCC certification process.

"United Wound Healing has been committed to leading the future of advanced wound care in the post-acute care setting and there is no doubt that Healiant and the NAWCO are paving the way for a higher level of care in our country," says Ryan Dirks MS, PA-C, founder and CEO of United Wound Healing. "Our Team-Centered Wound Care™ model relies on expert practitioners to deliver the highest level of wound care to our patients, while at the same time investing in the education and development of nurses and caregivers who care for our patients day in and day out."



United Wound Healing's wound specialists with CWS or CWON certifications will be some of the first nurse practitioners and physician assistants to achieve the AWCC certification after taking the Healiant Training Solutions Prep Course. The company's Medical Director Dr. Carmen Hudson MD, FASC, CWSP, will be one of the first physicians to complete the certification. "We will be encouraging the nurses we partner with to do the same," adds Dirks.

"United Wound Healing's Heal University™ has been offering education to thousands of post-acute nurses and caregivers in the long-term care environment," says Josh Heuchan, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Healiant Training Solutions. "We applaud their focus on education on both the fundamentals of good wound healing and the regulations specific to standards for long-term care," he adds. "We are proud to partner with United Wound Healing to ensure the next level of wound care is available to those who need it most, while at the same time offering respected professional certifications through the NAWCO's Advanced Wound Care Certification."

United Wound Healing (www.unitedwoundhealing.com) is an industry leader and provider of Team-Centered Wound Care™ in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Colorado and Arizona. Its unique approach to team building and leadership-based medicine has resulted in a new standard of wound healing outcomes in over 20,000 patients in skilled and assisted living facilities. United Wound Healing offers both on-site mobile wound specialists and virtual wound care services.

Healiant Training Solutions is passionate about empowering the extraordinary clinician through its next level training experience. The company has combined decades of wound care experience with the most cutting-edge education advancements to create a truly engaging experience for its students. When participants enjoy the training experience, they retain more and ultimately deliver better care at the bedside and heal wounds faster. Visit HealiantTraining.com for more information on the Advanced Wound Care Concepts prep course or contact the team at Info@HealiantTraining.com.

The Advanced Wound Care Certification is provided through National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy®, the national leader in wound care credentialing, and is available to wound certified clinicians who meet the criteria established by the certification committee.

