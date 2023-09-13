United X-Ray Films Market Insights Report 2023: A $725+ Million Market by 2028 - Non-screen X-ray Films Dominate

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US X-Ray Films Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US X-ray Films market is projected to reach a value of $727 million by 2028 from $640.72 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 2.1%

This comprehensive report delves deep into the US X-ray Films market, providing detailed insights into their extensive applications in healthcare and industry.

While the use of X-ray films in healthcare settings is gradually declining, their adoption in industrial sectors is on the rise, driven by the introduction of X-ray films with faster processing times. Leading vendors such as Agfa Healthcare, Carestream, and Fujifilm dominate the X-ray film market.

Many market players are transitioning from traditional X-ray films to digital platforms, leveraging the advancements in healthcare digitalization to enhance diagnostic procedures. The global demand for X-ray films is steadily increasing, with approximately 5 billion X-ray procedures conducted worldwide in 2021. The US plays a significant role in contributing to this global demand.

In industrial applications, X-ray films are crucial for detecting product defects, with the oil & gas industry relying on them for leak detection and pipeline inspection. Aerospace & defense segments also utilize X-ray films for security screening, non-destructive testing, and quality control purposes, further driving demand.

Meanwhile, the medical sector, particularly hospitals and dental facilities, remains a substantial user of X-ray films. However, urgent care centers and emergency units are increasingly shifting to digital X-rays due to their compatibility with smart devices and faster processing times, which poses a challenge to the X-ray film market.

Among X-ray film types, non-screen X-ray films dominate the product segment and find widespread use across various industries, including healthcare and others. This segment is expected to exhibit incremental growth of approximately 94%.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key Vendors:

  • Agfa
  • Fujifilm
  • Carestream
  • Sony

Other Vendors

  • Codonics
  • Colenta
  • Flow Dental
  • FomaBohemia
  • KONICA MINTOLTA

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

  • Application
  • Medical
  • Industrial
  • End-User
  • Hospitals
  • Diagnostic Imaging Centers
  • Standalone Urgent/Emergency Centres
  • Others
  • Product Type
  • Non-Screen X-ray Films
  • Screen X-ray Films

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors
  • Strategic Recommendations
  • Quantitative Summary
  • Abbreviations

