UNITED24 Unveils a New Symbol of Solidarity: Blue-Yellow Card Makes Historic Debut at Charity Football Match

News provided by

UNITED24

11 Aug, 2023, 07:59 ET

KYIV, Ukraine and MALIBU, Calif., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in the history of sports, a blue-yellow card was shown at the Game4Ukraine charity match. This is a new symbol of solidarity and a sign of gratitude for good deeds for Ukraine. The card was created by UNITED24 together with the international creative agency Sid Lee, specifically for the match.

In the final of the Game4Ukraine charity match, a surprise awaited the fans. The ref showed a blue-yellow card to the players Joe Cole and Mark Noble. Thus, UNITED24 would like to thank everyone involved in the organization of the Game4Ukraine match and urge them to join the fundraising for the reconstruction of the Mykhailo-Kotsiubynskyi school in Chernihiv Oblast. The funds raised will help 415 children return to their school, making their dreams come true.

"It is often said that a bad gesture deserves a yellow card. We believe that good deeds also deserve their own card. The blue-yellow card celebrates and thanks all those who stand in solidarity with Ukraine. By their actions, messages, words, or simply their benevolence. This is how we turned a negative symbol into a beautiful one," said Yaroslava Gres, Coordinator of the UNITED24 platform.

Footballers Gerard Piqué, Dida, Claire Rafferty, Katie Chapman, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Yevhen Levchenko, actors Mark Strong and Toheeb Jimoh, and musicians Robert Del Naja, Tom Grennan, and Andriy Khlyvniuk, supported the Blue-Yellow Card campaign.

Game4Ukraine is a charity match that brought together world football stars in London to support Ukraine. On August 5, the Blue team, led by Andriy Shevchenko, and the Yellow team, led by Oleksandr Zinchenko, played in a friendly match against each other. The goal was to raise over 1,000,000 GBP to rebuild a school in Chernihiv Oblast, destroyed by russian troops.

