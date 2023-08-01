United's New Transcontinental Amenity Kit Features Skincare Products from Venus Williams-Backed Brand

News provided by

United Airlines

01 Aug, 2023, 13:00 ET

New kit features Asutra cleansing face towelette, lip balm and hand lotion – for business class passengers flying premium transcontinental routes between west coast hubs and the New York City area  

Airline also adds tailored kits for first class passengers traveling between the continental U.S. and Hawaii by Hawaii-based Ua Body

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, travelers flying United Business® on the airline's premium transcontinental domestic routes will be the first to experience new amenity kits that feature exclusive products from Venus Williams-backed wellness brand Asutra. The airline also introduced new amenity kits for United First passengers traveling between the continental U.S. and Hawaii, including skincare from Hawaiian brand Ua Body, which will debut onboard later this month. United distributes transcontinental and Hawaii amenity kits to approximately 65,000 total passengers per month.

Continue Reading
United Hawaii Amenity Kit
United Hawaii Amenity Kit
United Transcontinental Amenity Kit
United Transcontinental Amenity Kit

"We're really proud of these amenity kits – fantastic new partners, exclusive products and high-end ingredients. Our customers are going to love them," said Peter Wolkowski, United Director of Onboard Product Design. "These kits, customized for our transcontinental and Hawaii-bound travelers, are just the latest way we're working to make the travel experience even better at United." 

Created with Asutra, the new United premium transcontinental amenity kits offer cruelty-free skincare made without any parabens, phthalates or petroleum and are designed to help the cross-country flyer unwind and feel refreshed upon landing. Each kit includes an Asutra cleansing face towelette and nourishing lip balm and hand lotion made with magnesium to help create a sense of calm plus mango seed butter, coconut oil and almond oil to soothe, moisturize and protect the skin while onboard. All held in a reusable, Asutra-branded pouch, the kit also includes a bamboo toothbrush, toothpaste,  Asutra eye mask and ear plugs to help passengers rest onboard. The pouch and eye mask are made with recycled materials and a card inside the pouch offers inspiration for self-care practices while traveling.

"As a women-owned, Chicago-based company, we are thrilled to partner with our hometown airline, United Airlines. Our mission at Asutra is to make self-care a possibility for everyone through accessible wellness products," said Stephanie Morimoto, Asutra Owner and CEO. "From personal experience, I know that taking care of yourself intentionally while traveling can be challenging. This new amenity kit gives travelers an easy, enjoyable way to take care of themselves while on their journey and arrive refreshed."

The new United Hawaii amenity kits bring the islands to flyers before landing, with skincare from Ua Body, a brand owned, operated and made in Hawaii. Each kit includes a moisturizing lip balm and hand cream and a refreshing face mist, featuring local scents like sandalwood, jasmine and coconut and local ingredients like Kukui oil and Organic Royal Hawaiian Sandalwood oil. Each kit also includes an eye mask made with recycled materials plus a bamboo toothbrush, toothpaste and ear plugs.

"We're honored to be working with such a powerful partner in United, and proud to continue showcasing our Hawaiian heritage to the world through our handcrafted products," says Leala Humbert, Founder/CEO of Ua Body.

The reusable Hawaii amenity kit pouch features artwork from local artist Christie Shinn. The pouch, made with recycled materials, comes in four different designs featuring the local landscape to excite and inspire travelers to the islands.

These new amenity kits are just the latest way United is enhancing the experience for customers traveling in its premium cabins. Last month, the airline debuted new United First seats with wireless charging, vegan leather upholstery, Bluetooth connectivity, privacy screens, Italian quartzite cocktail tables and an ergonomist-designed cushion. In addition, United recently debuted new wines in United Polaris®, reintroduced the United Polaris Sundae Cart and opened new clubs in Newark, Chicago and Denver – with more to come.

For more information visit www.United.com and view media assets here.

About United 

At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers, and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL". 

About Asutra 

Asutra makes self-care a possibility for everyone through accessible wellness products. Our best sellers are magnesium-powered remedies for pain relief, sleep and mood and are PETA-certified cruelty-free. With our products, we inspire people to add simple self-care rituals to their daily lives. Tennis champion Venus Williams loved Asutra's products so much she joined our women-owned, women-led company as part owner. Check us out at www.asutra.com and @asutra.life. 

About Ua Body 

Ua Body (www.uabody.com) is a unique Hawaiian-made, high-quality, ecofriendly, handcrafted skincare and fragrance brand representing the heart, soul and heritage of the Aloha spirt. Founded on a legacy of 30-years on the Big Island, Ua Body encompasses all natural organic ingredients harvested and handmade in small batches by Hawaiian natives from lotions and botanicals to scent mists and perfumes. Ua Body is proudly owned, operated, and made in Hawaii with a portion of every product sale going to various organizations to preserve the culture, land, and oceans of the state.

About Christie Shinn

Christie Shinn is a Hawaii-based artist with a passion for surf, travel and design. Foregoing the familiar postcard imagery of Hawaii, Christie captures the everyday beauty of island life with her signature brush work and bright palette. Christie's work intersects surf culture and modern Hawaiiana, re-imaging the local landscape for a modern audience. Christie can be found at her studio in the woods on the North Shore of Oahu happily making marks on canvas. Visit www.shinnstudio.com for additional information.

SOURCE United Airlines

Also from this source

Ready For Kickoff: United Adds 127 Nonstop Flights for 2023 College Football Season

United Becomes First U.S. Airline to Add Braille to Aircraft Cabin Interiors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.