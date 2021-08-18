Unitek Announces Senior Leadership Appointments

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unitek Global Services, Inc. (Unitek), a leading provider of telecommunications and broadband infrastructure and fulfillment services, announced today that it has named Charlie Smith, who currently serves as President of SDT, a Unitek division, as President and Chief Executive Officer. Additionally, Austin Shanfelter, formerly the CEO and President of MasTec and currently an advisor to Unitek, has been appointed as Executive Chairman of Unitek.

Mr. Smith has held leadership positions in the telecommunications infrastructure services industry for over 35 years and has extensive knowledge of all aspects of telecommunications engineering and construction. He is a founding investor of SDT and has served as CEO since 1999, a position he continued to hold after SDT became a division of Unitek in 2018. Mr. Smith has led the Company's evolution into a leading telecom engineering and construction company focused on the southeastern and south-central regions of the United States.

Mr. Shanfelter formerly served as CEO and President of MasTec, a Fortune 500 infrastructure engineering and construction company, and has worked in the telecommunications, power and specialty construction industry since 1981. He is currently the Chairman of the Board of Orion Group Holdings, a marine engineering and construction firm, and has served on its Board of Directors since 2007.

Andrew Crouch, Unitek's current president and CEO, will remain an advisor to Charlie and the board to support a smooth leadership transition.

John Kline, member of Unitek's Board of Directors said: "We would like to thank Andrew for his contributions to Unitek over the last two years. Andrew's leadership combined with the efforts of Unitek's dedicated team members have positioned the company to continue delivering best-in-class service to its customers across the telecommunications industry and accelerate its strong growth trajectory. We are excited about Unitek's future with Charlie and Austin at the helm and look forward to supporting the company as it continues to provide solutions to improve the nation's communications infrastructure, including in rural areas where these enhancements are most needed."

About Unitek Global Services

UniTek Global Services founded in 2004 has developed a family of engineering & construction and fulfillment companies specializing in the telecommunications and broadband infrastructure industry.

Unitek is headquartered in Irving, TX and has offices in Louisville, KY, Brookhaven, MS, Greensboro, NC, Huntingdon Valley, PA, and Toronto, CA and operations in over 80 locations across North America.

