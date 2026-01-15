Unitek Learning Expands Education Opportunities for Carson Tahoe Health Employees Through Flexible Nursing and Medical Assisting Programs

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unitek Learning, a leading provider of healthcare education and workforce development, today announced the launch of Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), Practical Nursing (PN), and Medical Assisting (MA) programs for employees of Carson Tahoe Health in Northern Nevada. Delivered through Unitek College, these programs will help working adults advance their education and careers while supporting the region's ongoing need for skilled healthcare professionals.

Carson Tahoe Health took a proactive approach to workforce development after hearing directly from employees about the need for greater flexibility in pursuing education while continuing to work. In response, the hospital identified Unitek College's blended learning model, which combines online coursework with hands-on clinical training, as the ideal fit.

"The program has been designed for the working adult," said Jeff Conlon, Chief Executive Officer of Unitek Learning. "Carson Tahoe heard from its employees that they need flexible learning options that allow them to continue working while earning a degree. The online and in-person combination offered through Unitek College was built in direct response to that feedback. We're proud to support Carson Tahoe's commitment to investing in its people and strengthening care for the communities they serve."

"This program gives our team members the opportunity to grow in their careers without stepping away from patient care," said Michelle Miller, Vice President and Chief HR Officer, Carson Tahoe Health.

Flexible Education Designed for Working Adults

Unitek College's BSN and PN programs combine the convenience of online coursework with in-person laboratory instruction and supervised clinical experience. The PN program can be completed in as little as one year, providing a fast and flexible path for working adults to enter the nursing field. The BSN program can be completed in three years, with the first year delivered fully online.

Both programs were designed to accommodate work schedules—allowing students to complete their first year fully online before advancing to hands-on clinical learning. Graduates are prepared to provide high-quality, compassionate care across hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities.

Carson Tahoe employees can also enroll in Unitek College's MA program, which follows the same flexible model: online coursework paired with in-person lab training. Students earn multiple career-boosting certifications, including OSHA/BBP, HIPAA, Phlebotomy, and EKG, and are prepared to sit for national certification exams such as the Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) and Registered Medical Assistant (RMA).

Addressing Nevada's Rural Workforce Challenge

Rural hospitals continue to face some of the most severe staffing challenges in the state. According to the Nevada Hospital Association's 2024 Workforce Report, vacancy rates for nursing positions in rural hospitals are nearly double those in urban areas, with limited access to local training programs cited as a key barrier to recruitment and retention.

By bringing flexible, blended learning programs directly to Carson Tahoe Health employees, Unitek College is helping to bridge that gap. The initiative empowers healthcare workers to gain new credentials, advance their careers, and deliver the care Northern Nevada communities depend on.

About Unitek Learning

Unitek Learning is the parent company of leading healthcare education institutions, including Unitek College, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, Brookline College, and Unitek EMT. Unitek equips students with the clinical knowledge and hands-on skills needed to succeed in today's healthcare environment. Through Unitek Workforce Solutions, the organization also partners with hospitals and health systems to build sustainable pipelines for aspiring nurses and healthcare professionals, helping strengthen their workforce for years to come.

About Carson Tahoe Health

Carson Tahoe Health is an independent, not-for-profit, community-based healthcare system that has served Northern Nevada's Quad County region since 1949. What began as a single hospital has grown into a fully integrated system with 203 licensed acute care beds, two urgent care centers, hospital-based emergency care, a freestanding Emergent Care Center, and an extensive provider network. An affiliate of University of Utah Health, Carson Tahoe delivers advanced specialty care while keeping patients close to home. The Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, affiliated with Huntsman Cancer Institute, provides comprehensive cancer services. Carson Tahoe also leads innovative behavioral health programs for adults and youth and is recognized among Becker's Top 150 Places to Work in Healthcare and Las Vegas Review-Journal Business Press Top Workplaces 2025.

