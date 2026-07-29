Unitek Learning Launches Paramedic Program in Tempe, Ariz.; Fall Registration is Now Open

TEMPE, Ariz., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unitek Learning today announced the launch of a new paramedic program in Tempe, Arizona, marking a significant expansion of its long-standing commitment to emergency medical education.

Building on 20 years of experience in EMT training, the paramedic program represents a major milestone for the organization as it continues to invest in advancing EMS education and preparing the next generation of emergency medical professionals.

"Expanding into paramedic education is a natural next step for our organization," said Jeff Conlon, CEO of Unitek Learning. "We've built a strong foundation in EMT training, and this program allows us to take that impact further by preparing students to deliver advanced life support and make critical decisions when it matters most."

The paramedic program is designed to prepare students for advanced pre-hospital emergency medical care. Through a combination of classroom instruction, hands-on simulation, and real-world clinical experience, graduates will develop the clinical knowledge, technical skills, and leadership capabilities required to function as entry-level paramedics in modern EMS systems.

Program highlights include:

Industry-aligned curriculum combining classroom, simulation, and clinical training

Hands-on learning in state-of-the-art lab environments

Instruction from experienced EMS professionals

Strong emphasis on critical thinking and patient assessment

Clinical and field experience with local EMS agencies and hospitals

Preparation for national certification and workforce readiness

The first cohort is scheduled to begin on September 28, 2026, and will be offered at the Unitek EMT & Paramedic campus located at 1150 S. Priest Rd., Tempe, Arizona.

To be eligible for admission, applicants must hold a current EMT certification and meet additional requirements, including CPR certification for healthcare providers, background screening, and applicable health clearances.

The launch comes at a time when communities across the country are facing a shortage of paramedics and increased demand for emergency medical services. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects approximately 19,000 openings for EMTs and paramedics each year over the next decade, underscoring the continued need to strengthen the pipeline of trained emergency medical professionals. By expanding access to advanced EMS training, Unitek Learning aims to strengthen the healthcare workforce, improve emergency response capabilities, and create new career pathways for students.

Media opportunities, including campus tours, simulation demonstrations, and interviews with program leaders and instructors, will be announced in August.

About Unitek Learning

Unitek Learning is a leading healthcare education organization focused on preparing the next generation of nurses and healthcare professionals. Through its family of institutions, including Unitek College of Nursing, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, Brookline College, and Unitek EMT & Paramedic, Unitek delivers career-focused education designed to help students build meaningful careers while addressing critical workforce needs across the healthcare industry. Through our Workforce Solutions segment, Unitek partners with hospitals and health systems to create sustainable talent pipelines and expand access to healthcare education through employer-based training and workforce development programs nationwide.

SOURCE Unitek Learning