Unitek College Becomes Unitek College of Nursing

New name reflects institution's commitment to preparing the next generation of nurses and healthcare professionals while helping address critical workforce shortages

TEMPE, Ariz. and IRVINE, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unitek College will begin operating under a new name, Unitek College of Nursing, a change that reflects the institution's longstanding commitment to nursing and healthcare education and its mission to help address critical workforce shortages across the healthcare industry.

For more than two decades, Unitek College has prepared students for rewarding careers in healthcare, equipping graduates with the knowledge, skills, and hands-on experience needed to serve patients and communities. The new name more clearly aligns the institution's identity with its leadership in nursing education while reinforcing its broader role in preparing healthcare professionals who are essential to the future of care delivery.

"The name Unitek College of Nursing reflects who we are and where we're headed," said Jeff Conlon, CEO of Unitek Learning. "We're committed to preparing the next generation of nurses and healthcare professionals and helping solve the workforce shortages that impact communities across the country. This new identity reinforces our commitment to expanding access to high-quality education and strengthening the healthcare workforce for years to come."

The transition to Unitek College of Nursing comes at a time when healthcare providers nationwide face persistent workforce shortages across nursing and other critical healthcare professions. Through innovative educational pathways, flexible learning models, strong clinical partnerships, and a student-centered approach, the institution is expanding opportunities for aspiring healthcare professionals while helping strengthen the workforce pipeline for healthcare organizations.

Students will continue to receive the same high-quality education, faculty support, clinical experiences, and student services throughout the transition. Existing academic programs, accreditations, campus locations, and operations will remain unchanged.

The new identity reflects the institution's commitment to preparing nurses and healthcare professionals who are ready to make an immediate impact in the workforce. As demand for skilled healthcare talent continues to grow, Unitek College of Nursing remains focused on expanding educational opportunities, supporting healthcare partners, and helping solve one of the nation's most pressing challenges: ensuring communities have access to the healthcare professionals they need.

About Unitek Learning

Unitek Learning is a leading healthcare education organization focused on preparing the next generation of nurses and healthcare professionals. Through its family of institutions, including Unitek College of Nursing, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, Brookline College, and Unitek EMT, Unitek delivers career-focused education designed to help students build meaningful careers while addressing critical workforce needs across the healthcare industry. Through our Workforce Solutions segment, Unitek partners with hospitals and health systems to create sustainable talent pipelines and expand access to healthcare education through employer-based training and workforce development programs nationwide.

SOURCE Unitek Learning