Great Plains Health and Unitek Learning Partner to Expand Nursing Education Opportunities Across Rural Nebraska

TEMPE, Ariz. and NORTH PLATTE, Neb., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Plains Health and Unitek Learning have announced a new partnership focused on expanding access to nursing education and strengthening the long-term healthcare workforce across central and western Nebraska.

Great Plains Health

The partnership will support the development of an Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program embedded within Great Plains Health in North Platte. Designed for working adults, healthcare employees, and community members seeking careers in nursing, the program aims to create a more direct pathway into the profession while helping rural communities grow and retain local talent.

The initiative reflects a growing need for innovative workforce solutions in rural healthcare markets, where hospitals and providers continue to face nursing shortages and the need for expanded, accessible education options continue to grow.

According to the Nebraska Hospital Association, 73 of Nebraska's 93 counties have fewer registered nurses per capita than the national average, while statewide projections estimate a shortage of more than 6,600 nursing positions.

Rather than relying solely on traditional recruiting efforts, Great Plains Health and Unitek Learning are focused on building a sustainable, community-based pipeline that helps healthcare organizations develop future nurses from within their own workforce and region.

Great Plains Health and Unitek Learning also emphasized the importance of supporting and complementing the work already being done by healthcare providers, educators, and nursing programs across Nebraska. The partnership is intended to help expand overall workforce capacity and create additional pathways into nursing education, particularly in rural communities where access remains limited.

The organizations also plan to collaborate with additional regional healthcare providers and employers interested in creating workforce advancement opportunities for employees and residents across rural Nebraska.

"Great Plains Health has always believed the future of healthcare in our region starts with investing in local people and local communities," said Ivan Mitchell, President and CEO of Great Plains Health. "This partnership creates new opportunities for individuals to pursue nursing careers close to home while helping strengthen the long-term future of healthcare across rural Nebraska."

"Great Plains Health is making a meaningful investment in the future of healthcare across rural Nebraska," said Jeff Conlon, CEO, Unitek Learning. "Creating more accessible pathways into nursing education can help strengthen the local workforce, support healthcare providers across the region, and expand opportunities for working adults and community members."

The organizations are currently working through applicable regulatory and accreditation processes related to future program implementation.

About Great Plains Health

Based in North Platte, Nebraska, Great Plains Health is a fully accredited, 116-bed acute-care regional medical center serving western and central Nebraska, northern Kansas and southern South Dakota. With 90 physicians representing nearly 30 medical specialties, the Great Plains Health system offers advanced health care, including heart and vascular, cancer, and orthopedic surgery services. Great Plains Health is a Level III trauma center, and all of its emergency department physicians are residency-trained and board-certified in emergency medicine. The system employs approximately 1,200 employees and serves a geographic area spanning more than 67,000 square miles.

About Unitek Learning

Unitek Learning is a leading healthcare education organization focused on preparing the next generation of nurses and healthcare professionals. Through its family of institutions, including Unitek College, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, Brookline College, and Unitek EMT, Unitek delivers career-focused education designed to help students build meaningful careers while addressing critical workforce needs across the healthcare industry. Through our Workforce Solutions segment, Unitek partners with hospitals and health systems to create sustainable talent pipelines and expand access to healthcare education through employer-based training and workforce development programs nationwide.

SOURCE Unitek Learning