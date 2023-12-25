Unitel HUB: Transforming Nomadic Education in Mongolia's Digital Age

News provided by

Unitel Group

25 Dec, 2023, 03:11 ET

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia, Dec. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayan-Ulgii province, the western outpost of Mongolia, where the winter sun struggles to pierce the frigid morning air, 12-year-old Ochiroo awakens to a smartphone's soft glow. Despite the -45 Celsius temperature and the snow-covered landscape outside, Ochiroo's determination to become an engineer drives him out of bed, heading to the Unitel HUB in Ulgii city, the western frontier of Mongolia.

Continue Reading
Pure joy radiates as these young minds celebrate their first triumph in robotic coding at Unitel HUB
Pure joy radiates as these young minds celebrate their first triumph in robotic coding at Unitel HUB

In a country with just two people per square kilometer, educational opportunities are limited, especially for nomads scattered across the vast expanse and frozen tundra. Unitel, leveraging its technological infrastructure, seeks to bridge this gap.

Currently, 12 Unitel HUBs are operational and have succeeded in altering the landscape and changing the narrative. Future plans of this forward-thinking company include expanding to cover all 21 provinces. This will afford unprecedented access to education for many.

As a testament to Unitel's impact, just months ago, Ochiroo grappled with his first computer mouse. Today, he's coding a toy car to navigate obstacles—an emblematic transformation fueled by Unitel's technological outreach to nomadic communities.

While Ulaanbaatar offers better opportunities, nomadic families face challenges attending distant schools while tending to their herds. Unitel HUB stands as a beacon, bridging this divide and granting remote access to education and skills training for nomadic children.

Beyond engineering aspirations, Unitel's vision encompasses democratizing knowledge access. The HUB initiative aims to empower individuals, regardless of location, to attain previously inaccessible skills, marking a pivotal step in Mongolia's educational evolution.

The ultimate goal of Unitel is to established youth-focused technology centers across the country connecting Mongolia to the rest of the world and opening the door to endless possibilities.

For more information, please contact: Unitel Group at unitel.mn or watch: https://youtu.be/ZQFIqRDiTmM

SOURCE Unitel Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.