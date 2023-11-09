Unither Manufacturing LLC in Rochester, NY, marks a decade of success and growth

Rochester, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unither Manufacturing LLC celebrates this year its 10-year anniversary. Acquired in October 2013 to expand Unither Pharmaceuticals' group international presence, the Rochester (NY) site kept its previous activities while developing 2 core technologies: Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) and Liquid Stick-pack technologies.

"Our goal in Rochester is to continue building capacity to support the North American needs for BFS and Liquid Stick-Pack. Why BFS? Because at UNITHER, we envision a world where preservative free ophthalmic formulation is the norm, and patients don't have to compromise between safety and efficacy. We believe that everyone deserves access to safe, effective, and affordable treatments for their eye conditions, and are committed to making that vision a reality here in the US by supporting our partners regionally. Similarly, the Stick-Pack, as a unit dose format, offers a unique and safe way to dispense oral medication. While this technology helps improving the delivery of existing medication, the Liquid Stick-Pack also shows unique benefits for the delivery of Orphan drug, allowing dosage accuracy, as well as favorizing the treatment adherence by patients." says Julien SEID, Unither's North American General Manager. 

The site is involved in numerous development and technology transfer projects. For example, the CDMO is working on development projects such as PXT3003 for its customer PHARNEXT, an orphan drug for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A), and but also supporting various companies specialized in Ophthalmic products in different stages, from the early stages through Phase III and commercial production of new and innovative sterile preservative-free products in BFS. The site also manufactures diagnostic reagents for Covid and Influenza tests, Cough & Cold Oral Suspension with extended release, controlled substances Oral solution and capsules.

About Unither Manufacturing LLC

Unither Manufacturing LLC was created by the French CDMO Unither Pharmaceuticals in October of 2013 with the acquisition of the pharmaceutical facility located at 755 Jefferson Rd. The Rochester site which is 430,500 square feet and have 320 employees is specialized in the development and manufacturing of pharmaceuticals products, generics, over-the-counter products, prescription drugs, in various dosage forms such as Sterile single dose units in Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS), Non-Sterile Liquid Stick-Packs and Non-Sterile Liquid Bottles, Controlled Substances and Extended releases capabilities. The facility is FDA approved and regularly inspected (General GMP and Sterile PAI in October of 2021, and Non-Sterile PAI in January 2020).

