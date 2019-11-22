Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Class Action Alert: Johnson Fistel Encourages Investors to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Uniti Group Inc. ("UNITI) (NASDAQ: UNIT) common stock during the period between April 20, 2015 and February 15, 2019 (the "Class Period"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than December 30, 2019.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Uniti's financial results were not sustainable because its customer Windstream Holdings, Inc. had defaulted on its unsecured notes; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about Uniti's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the correct details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you purchased Uniti between April 20, 2015 and February 15, 2019, inclusive, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

