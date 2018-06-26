Uniting All Political Parties Through Music: The Manhattan Symphonie Orchestra Prepares a Patriotic Tribute

NEW YORK, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

"Versatile Musician" and "Cultural Ambassador"

Manhattan Symphonie Reconciliation Concert July 1

With his mother being a pianist and his father a well-known conductor, Gregory Singer grew up in a household filled with music. His passion and interest for the art blossomed at a young age and his versatility for the craft was evident from the start.

At 11-years-old, Singer performed the Wieniawski Violin Concerto No. 2 alongside the Oregon Symphony before seeking out collegiate level training. He attended Meadowmount School for Strings, the Julliard School of Music, and Indiana University where he continued to sculpt and feed his passion for musical performance.

Singer's "unique technique and approach to music" have not only brought him to the knowledgeable standing he is at today, but also has given him opportunities to guest conduct with impressive orchestras such as The New Jersey Philharmonic Orchestra. His giant personality and contributions to the musical realm are not only what make him standout. Singer is also a "significant cultural ambassador" focused on "bringing people together by the use of artistic communication for positive social change."

A Maestro on A Mission

Being an "educator, producer, manager, and executive board member of many eminent arts organizations," Singer is able to use his vast array of knowledge to spread an important message for change. He also sees music as a creative way to vocalize this message – especially now when the country is in desperate need of unity.

Whether it be his personal political beliefs, the beliefs of his orchestra members, or the beliefs of those who attend his concerns, one point is incredibly clear: Gregory Singer pleads "reconciliation and the cessation of hostilities in America."

"My Musicians Agree to Enjoy Their Constitutional Right to Disagree."

"The Manhattan Symphonie musicians on opposite sides of the political isle sit together and share the same music stand and music," states Singer of his orchestra members. The Manhattan Symphonie Orchestra is a very diverse group of talented musicians. They are highly trained and knowledgeable when it comes to their craft, but each member is a unique individual with their own set of beliefs as well.

"We all get along very well and as a microcosm of the world, we know it is possible to co-exist peacefully and productively," explains Singer. The maestro believes his "Reconciliation Concert" on July 1st will be an impressive musical moment that will provide the audience with a sense of unity, togetherness, and patriotism.

