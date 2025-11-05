Uniting in Service: Charlotte Showcases How Veterans, Youth, and Business Leaders Can Lead Together for Community Impact

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Day is often marked by ceremonies and tributes, but in Charlotte this year, it will be defined by action. On Thursday, November 6, 2025, hundreds of Veterans, students, corporate leaders, and volunteers will gather at PINE for Uniting in Service: Military Thriving Charlotte, a day of purpose-driven service that challenges traditional narratives about Veterans and reinvigorates public commitment to leadership and community.

Hosted by ZeroMils, a service-disabled, Veteran-owned social impact organization, the Charlotte event marks the final activation in a national yearlong service campaign that has already impacted nearly 8,000 underserved families in Dallas, Washington DC, and Minneapolis. It offers a bold alternative to conventional observances by empowering Veterans to lead not only through their past service, but through continued action in their communities.

"We believe the best way to honor Veterans is to empower them with opportunities to serve again," said Kevin Schmiegel, retired Marine Lieutenant Colonel and founder of ZeroMils. "Veterans Day shouldn't be a day we simply look backward — it should be a day to recommit to leadership, purpose, and unity."

Veterans Leading the Way in Charlotte

The day begins with a Circle of Remembrance and Letter Writing led by wear blue: run to remember, honoring fallen service members and Gold Star family members who are part of wear blue: run to remember's marathon training program

Immediately following, hundreds of volunteers including Veterans, employees and stakeholders from Wells Fargo, Neighborly, Hope for the Warriors, Veterans Bridge Home, NC4ME and other local representatives from national companies and organizations will join Charlotte-area students for a hands-on service project with Blessings in a Backpack, assembling 2,500 weekend meal kits for local children facing food insecurity.

The program concludes with a series of remarks from community leaders, military advocates, and participating youth focused on the unifying power of purpose-driven service and the importance of fostering inter-generational leadership.

From "Struggling" to Thriving

While many national narratives focus on Veterans as victims of war or as individuals in need of help, ZeroMils is actively flipping that script. Their Military Thriving model positions Veterans as solution-driven leaders who bring unmatched skills, resilience, and mission-oriented focus to community challenges.

"Too often, the conversation around Veterans is one of deficit," said Schmiegel. "We're here to show what's possible when we stop asking, 'How can we help Veterans?' and start asking, 'How can we empower Veterans to help America and communities thrive?'"

A Crisis of Service and Connection

The event comes at a time when the U.S. faces a steep decline in military enlistment and growing skepticism around public institutions. In 2023, the U.S. military missed its recruitment goals by more than 41,000 individuals. While numbers modestly improved in 2024 to meet much lower goals, long-term challenges persist, especially among young Americans who report feeling disconnected from traditional service pathways and the lowest propensity to serve in the history of the all-volunteer force.

According to research, nearly 70% of youth say they feel disengaged from leadership or community opportunities. Uniting in Service Charlotte is designed to change that by giving students and Veterans the chance to lead and give back, side by side, while inspiring the next generation to serve in and out of uniform.

"This Is What Leadership Looks Like"

Corporate and community partners are leaning into this new model of service.

"Veterans bring unmatched leadership, resilience, and commitment to mission," said Sean Passmore, Head of Military & Veteran Initiatives at Wells Fargo. "When we invest in Veterans as leaders, we invest in the future of our communities."

Event Details

Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025

Location: PINE, 4100 Raleigh St, Suite #113, Charlotte, NC 28206

Schedule:

12:00 - 1:00 pm: Circle of Remembrance with wear blue: run to remember





Circle of Remembrance with wear blue: run to remember 1:00 pm: Volunteer Check-In





Volunteer Check-In 1:30 - 3:30 pm: Service Project with Blessings in a Backpack to assemble 2,500 food baskets for hungry children in the greater Charlotte area





Service Project with Blessings in a Backpack to assemble 2,500 food baskets for hungry children in the greater Charlotte area 3:30 – 4:00 pm: Closing Remarks

To Register or Learn More:

Visit: https://www.zeromils.com/events/uniting-in-service-military-thriving-charlotte/

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE ZeroMils