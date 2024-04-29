unitQ GPT Wins Gold at American Business Awards for AI-Driven Customer Feedback Analytics

BURLINGAME, Calif., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- unitQ, the leader in Quality Automation, announced today that the American Business Awards has honored unitQ GPT with a Gold medal for standing out "as a leading solution in leveraging AI for operational optimization and customer experience enhancement."

unitQ GPT — the world's first generative AI engine for measuring the quality of your products, services and experiences — revolutionizes how product builders, engineers, support leaders and team members understand user feedback in real time to build superior products, fix bugs faster and resolve support issues at scale.

"unitQ GPT stands out as a leading solution in leveraging AI for operational optimization and customer experience enhancement, with strong potential for continued growth and impact in the market," said the judges of the American Business Awards, nicknamed the Stevie Awards.

"This honor from the American Business Awards is a recognition of unitQ's proprietary, cutting-edge artificial intelligence as well as our vision to bring our customers a complete view of the customer journey so they can enhance user experiences across the board," said Christian Wiklund, unitQ CEO.

The Gold medal from the American Business Awards comes a month after unitQ was awarded another top prize for its artificial intelligence. The Business Intelligence Group lauded unitQ for having "a deep understanding of AI's capacity to revolutionize product quality and set a standard for excellence and inspiring future innovations in the field."

Supercharge Customer Feedback Analytics With unitQ GPT

unitQ GPT harnesses unitQ's proprietary AI models to extract meaning from support tickets, surveys, app reviews, social media posts and product engagement data to connect the dots between what users say and do. With unitQ GPT, learn directly from what users are sharing, across any feedback source, all in real-time.

To use unitQ GPT, just ask a question and get an answer based on granularly categorized, AI-driven user insights. unitQ GPT supports any feedback source in any language, as well as engagement data and user metadata like device type and payment tier.

"There is no doubt that unitQ has a smart solution for actionable insights and centralizes feedback from all sources, and it has a really positive effect on business transformation and agility," the judges said.

Ongoing Inventions Bolster unitQ Customer Feedback Analytics

unitQ's recognition as an American Business Awards winner follows a spate of unitQ innovations and product advancements for its proprietary AI customer feedback analytics platform.

Among them, they include:

The debut of unitQ's advanced AI-powered software to instantly transcribe organizations' call center recordings, customer surveys and conversation bots — data that is transformed into real-time actionable insights to empower businesses to automate and elevate their product quality.

Engineering root cause analysis (RCA) coupled with unitQ GPT empowers engineering teams to quickly identify and address the root causes of user-reported issues. This AI-driven approach not only streamlines the RCA process but also ensures that user feedback is central to product development and improvement strategies.

While unitQ already provides organizations with AI-driven, actionable insights into what their users are saying in real time across all user feedback channels, one of unitQ's latest milestones empowers our customers with real-time actionable insights about how their customers are using their products and services. This first-of-its-kind, unified approach enables organizations to identify correlations between user behavior and user feedback, providing an even deeper understanding of customers' needs and preferences. unitQ has become even more powerful when integrated with product analytics software like Amplitude by further breaking down the walls between product, engineering and customer experience teams.

About unitQ

As the leading Quality Automation platform, unitQ empowers companies with AI-powered, actionable insights from user feedback to help them craft high-quality products, services and experiences. unitQ centralizes feedback from all sources and automatically groups it into thousands of granular categories to help organizations discover what matters most to users — all in real time. Category-leading companies like Spotify, Bumble, Pinterest, Udemy and HelloFresh rely on unitQ to drive growth, reduce churn and build brand loyalty.

With unitQ customer feedback software, including unitQ GPT, you can discover quality issues at the same time as your users. Know what product launches, releases or evergreen features are causing the most bugs or support tickets. Drill into the root causes of these issues by source, platform, device, customer segment and more.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

