unitQ Launches AI Quality Intelligence Platform to Close the Gap Between Customer Experience and Business Outcomes

The first platform that turns every customer signal into action before KPIs move.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- unitQ, the leader in AI quality intelligence, today announced the launch of its unified platform: a single system that continuously captures, analyzes, and connects every customer signal to the business outcomes that matter: revenue, retention, and risk. The platform brings together six purpose-built products — monitorQ, metricQ, competeQ, supportQ, interviewQ, and socialQ — under one intelligence layer, replacing fragmented point solutions and giving every team a single, shared view of what customers are experiencing in real time.

The launch marks a defining moment in how enterprises act on customer feedback. Legacy tools show what a fraction of customers said weeks ago. Point solutions surface what they're saying now but stop short of connecting it to revenue, retention, or risk. The unitQ platform does both and connects it directly to the business outcomes that matter.

"unitQ was built by listening closely to the companies who trusted us early on. What started as real-time customer monitoring became something much bigger as our customers pushed us to go deeper, connecting what customers feel to what it means for revenue, retention, and risk," says Christian Wiklund, unitQ Founder and CEO. "That's what today's platform represents. Not a rebrand or a pivot, but a direct response to what the world's most quality-obsessed companies told us they needed."

A New Category: AI Quality Intelligence

unitQ defines quality as the gap between what customers expect and what they actually experience. AI Quality Intelligence is how organizations measure it, close it, and connect it to the business outcomes that matter. It serves as a system of record for quality itself.

The category emerged from a core insight: fragmented tools produce fragmented understanding, and fragmented understanding is how companies lose customers they never knew were at risk. The unitQ platform is built on the premise that customer truth has to be unified to be actionable, and that every team, from CX to the C-suite, needs to work from the same reality.

The Platform: Six Products, One System

The unitQ platform is built on a single premise: customer truth has to be unified to be useful. Six purpose-built products form the complete system: monitorQ, the always-on backbone that surfaces issues the moment they emerge; metricQ, which connects every customer signal directly to the business metrics that drive each company — from total payments volume to member engagement — so teams can quantify impact and prioritize with confidence; competeQ, which benchmarks quality against competitors in real time; supportQ, which evaluates every human and AI interaction — not just the 3% that get sampled; interviewQ, which delivers qualitative insight at scale in minutes; and socialQ, which turns untagged social conversations into a proactive intelligence source.

Together, they give every team — product, engineering, CX, and leadership — a single, shared view of what customers are experiencing right now and what it means for the business.

Trusted by the Most Quality-Obsessed Companies

The products millions of consumers love every day — including Pinterest, Adobe, PayPal, Bumble, DraftKings, and Dropbox — trust unitQ to close the gap between what customers experience and what companies know about it.

"Pinterest is in the business of inspiring people. You cannot inspire someone who's having a less-than-ideal experience on the app," says Vani Kumar, Head of Quality Engineering at Pinterest. "unitQ gives us the ability to have a true finger on the pulse of our millions of users — and now we're able to have intelligence and ask why across all of our users' experiences. That's what it means to take quality seriously at Pinterest's scale."

About unitQ

unitQ is the AI quality intelligence platform that unifies every customer signal into one system, connects it to your most critical business metrics, and tells every team exactly what to prioritize — before your KPIs move. Six purpose-built products in one platform give organizations everything they need to detect issues early, quantify business impact, benchmark competitors, evaluate support quality, and act on customer signals across every channel. Companies behind products millions of consumers use every day, including Pinterest, Adobe, and PayPal, trust unitQ to close the gap between what customers experience and what companies know about it.

Learn more at unitq.com.

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SOURCE unitQ