unitQ named High Performer in "Feedback Analytics" space by G2 -- again

"High Performer" status is given to products that have high user satisfaction scores compared to others in same category

BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- unitQ, the leading AI platform empowering organizations to take a user-centric, real-time data-driven approach to craft high quality products, services and experiences, announced today unitQ has been recognized as a "High Performer" by G2 in the "Feedback Analytics" category for the fall of 2023.

This is the second season in a row in which unitQ was named a "High Performer." In July, the G2 trusted software marketplace ranked our AI-powered, real-time Voice-of-the-Customer platform as a "High Performer" for the summer of 2023.

G2 Higher Performer Badge, Fall 2023
G2 is the largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually—including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. 

 "Earning the 'High Performer' badge from G2 is more than just an accolade, it's a reflection of our team's hard work and our customers' trust in our user feedback platform," said Christian Wiklund, CEO of unitQ. "At unitQ, our vision has always been to bridge the gap between organizations and their users through real-time user feedback analytics."

Significance of G2 High Performer status

Being recognized by G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, means that unitQ customers have vouched for our product, finding tangible value in the AI-powered customer feedback analytics software we provide.

The "High Performer" status is given to products that have high user satisfaction scores compared to other products in the same category. It's an affirmation that unitQ doesn't just deliver, but excels in meeting our customers' expectations.

In our customers' own words

Highlights of G2 reviews for unitQ's customer feedback software include:

"Brilliant tool to ensure the voice of the customer is heard companywide."

"Proactive and efficient."

"This is how you connect your users to the rest of the company."

"Bringing the customer's voice to life."

G2 said that 100% of those who reviewed unitQ acknowledged that the "product is going in the right direction." As many as 98% noted the "ease of doing business" with us, and 96% said they were happy with the "quality of support" and unitQ's "ease of use." Best of all, nearly every reviewer said they'd recommend unitQ to other organizations.

Why customer feedback matters

Customer feedback is more than just words and noise. It's valuable data. By analyzing feedback in real time, businesses can understand their users better, identify areas of improvement and tailor their products to fit their users' needs. Feedback analytics is not about reacting but about proactively shaping products and services for optimal user satisfaction.

At unitQ, we believe in the power of real-time feedback. It offers insights that can make or break a product's success. Recognizing patterns, addressing concerns and leveraging positive and negative feedback are all integral parts of a product's lifecycle.

About unitQ

With unitQ customer feedback software, you can discover quality issues at the same time as your users. Know what product launches, releases or evergreen features are causing the most bugs or support tickets. Drill into the root causes of these issues by source, platform, device, customer segment and more.

Our AI centralizes feedback from all feedback sources and automatically groups it into thousands of granular categories to help organizations discover what matters most to users — all in real time. Customer-centric companies like Spotify, Bumble, Pinterest and HelloFresh rely on unitQ for actionable insights to drive growth, reduce churn and build brand loyalty.

Want to see how your organization compares to others? Get your free unitQ Score or book a unitQ demo today!

The company is headquartered in Burlingame, Calif.

Please visit www.unitq.com for more information. Follow unitQ on LinkedIn and X.

To learn more, contact David Kravets from unitQ at [email protected].

