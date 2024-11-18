unitQ Welcomes Brett Skale as Chief Revenue Officer

BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- unitQ, the leading AI-powered customer feedback platform empowering organizations to take a customer-centric, real-time data-driven approach to craft high quality products, services and experiences, today announced the appointment of Brett Skale as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Brett joins unitQ with an impressive track record of driving revenue growth and scaling go-to-market strategies at industry-leading organizations, including Handshake, BrowserStack and PagerDuty.

The appointment marks a significant milestone for unitQ as it continues its rapid growth trajectory Post this Brett Skale

In his role as CRO, Brett will oversee unitQ's global revenue and growth strategy. His deep expertise in building high-performing teams and fostering strategic partnerships will be pivotal as unitQ continues to expand its footprint and deliver exceptional value to its growing customer base.

Prior to unitQ, Brett served as CRO at Handshake, a global online recruiting platform for higher education serving over 15 million students and alumni. He was promoted to CRO after running sales at Handshake for over three years. Prior to Handshake, Brett ran enterprise sales at BrowserStack, a cloud-based platform that allows developers to test their mobile applications and websites on devices. Prior to BrowserStack, Brett was the VP of Sales at PagerDuty where he helped build the sales organization and lead expansion into the enterprise.

Brett has extensive experience scaling companies across industries at various stages and is an important addition to the unitQ leadership team.

"We are excited to welcome Brett to the team," said Christian Wiklund, Co-founder and CEO of unitQ. "Brett's leadership and experience in accelerating revenue growth will be invaluable as we scale our operations and further solidify our position as the leader in customer feedback analytics."

This appointment to the newly created position marks a significant milestone for unitQ as it continues its rapid growth trajectory and strengthens its leadership team. With Brett leading revenue growth, unitQ is well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities and strengthen its mission of helping companies transform real-time customer feedback into their greatest competitive advantage.

About unitQ

unitQ revolutionizes how product builders, engineers, support leaders and team members understand feedback in real time to build superior products, fix bugs faster and resolve support issues at scale. With unitQ's customer feedback platform, you can discover quality issues at the same time as your users. Know what product launches, releases or evergreen features are causing the most bugs or support tickets. Or drill into the root causes of these issues by source, platform, device, customer segment and more.

unitQ AI centralizes feedback from all feedback sources and automatically groups it into thousands of granular categories to help organizations discover what matters most to users — all in real time. Customer-centric companies like Spotify, Bumble, Pinterest, DailyPay and Zendesk rely on unitQ for actionable insights to drive growth, reduce churn and build brand loyalty.

Want to see how your organization compares to others? Get your free unitQ Score or book a unitQ demo today!

To learn more, contact David Kravets from unitQ at [email protected].

SOURCE unitQ