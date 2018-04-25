Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators

As VMware Administrators scan the market for backup solutions, they're faced with a barrage of offerings that only add complexity and cost as these solutions are not built to meet their specific needs. With vBE, they can turn to a solution fit for the enterprise, but simplified and priced specifically for the VMware Admin. With a focus on protecting the modern, highly virtualized datacenter against the latest downtime threats, including ransomware, vBE rejuvenates both the innovation and superior customer support that the VMware administrator deserves.

"The announcement of vBE is a significant milestone, as we prove to the market and our competitors that we are taking a comprehensive and innovative approach to solving the needs of VMware Admins," said Paul Brady, CEO of Unitrends. "Companies, like Veeam, have abandoned a large part of the market, as their focus shifts to the enterprise. Unitrends is deeply committed to bringing its award-winning enterprise technology and customer support to these VMware-focused customers and partners."

"Our reseller partners are thrilled about vBE," said Brian Gilbertson, Vice President and General Manager of Lifeboat Distribution, a global technology distributor. "Other products in the space are shifting their focus away from core VM backup capabilities. They are driving prices up and making it difficult to serve highly virtualized system administrators. vBE helps them solve key VM backup problems for their customers in a competitive and unique way."

Administrators are able to quickly download, deploy, and start backing up all VMware workloads as vBE includes everything required for data and application protection. vBE retails for $105 per socket with 24x7 US-based support. Free Not-For-Resale (NFR) licenses are also available for VMware certified IT pros. A 30-day free trial is available from www.myvmwarebackup.com.

Additional products in this series will be released later this quarter, offering features highly desired by demanding enterprises, such as support for complete disaster recovery orchestration, copy data management, and analytics that will predict the impact of an outage before it happens.

For additional product details please visit www.myvmwarebackup.com.

About Unitrends

Unitrends increases uptime, productivity and confidence in a world in which IT professionals must do more with less. Unitrends leverages high-availability hardware and software engineering, cloud economics, enterprise power with consumer-grade design, and customer-obsessed support to natively provide all-in-one enterprise backup and continuity. The result is a "one throat to choke" set of offerings that allow customers to focus on their business rather than backup. Learn more by visiting www.unitrends.com or follow on Twitter @Unitrends and LinkedIn.

