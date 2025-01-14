Unitronix Corp. Expands Stock Buyback Program, Reducing Outstanding Shares by Total of 165M

Untronix's Share Reduction Efforts, Including Stock Buyback and Massive Reduction to Authorize Shares, Highlights Management's Confidence in Growth Strategy

MARLTON, N.J., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unitronix Corp. (OTC: UTRX), a leader in blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions, is proud to announce the cancellation of an additional 142 million common shares, bringing the total retired shares to 165 million since the program was first introduced. Further, the company also reduced the Authorize shares from 2 Billion down to 450 Million—greater than 75% reduction. Combined, these significant reductions, demonstrate the Company's continued commitment to enhancing shareholder value and streamlining its capital structure.

Building on Past Success

The latest share cancellation follows the successful implementation of the buyback program announced in mid-2024, which initially targeted a nominal reduction in shares to reinforce investor confidence. Over the past 6 months, however, the program has proven to be a strategic success, with the Company reducing its outstanding shares exclusively through privately negotiated transactions. These efforts help to ensure that the cap table is restructured without the use of a reverse stock split, and the excess shares are retired without entering the open market—maintaining transparency and avoiding market disruption.

"We're pleased with the results of our buyback initiative and the alignment of these actions with our broader goals," said Kenneth J. Williams, CEO of Unitronix Corp. "This milestone builds upon the momentum we've achieved in refining our operations and capital structure and these efforts are part of a larger strategy to position Unitronix as a leader in the DeFi space."

Maximizing Shareholder Value Through Strategic Action

The share buyback initiative demonstrates Unitronix's proactive approach to capital restructuring, designed to capitalize on undervaluation and future growth opportunities. Read "Unitronix Corp: Strengthening Shareholder Value Through Strategic Actions?-?Share Buyback & Authorized Stock Reductions" for greater detail—expanding on matters such as (i) enhancing valuation and (ii) funding growth without excessive dilution; also touching on the cumulative effect of the buyback program, such as:

Enhanced Value Per Share: A reduced share count amplifies the value of each remaining share, benefiting current investors.

Strategic Agility: A leaner financial structure supports funding for groundbreaking initiatives in the blockchain and DeFi sectors.

Driving Strategic Growth

As noted in a prior press release announcing the integration of real-world asset tokenization into its DeFi platforms, Unitronix has been actively expanding its offerings and positioning itself as an innovator in the digital finance ecosystem. This new streamlined capital structure now provides the company with greater flexibility to pursue transformative projects and attract strategic investments.

Reducing Outstanding Shares, Attracting Investors

The buyback program also strategically reduces the Company's outstanding share count, thereby lowering the Company's market capitalization. This creates an attractive opportunity for new and existing investors, including (not limited to), Increased Upside Potential and Improved Shareholder Return

A Bright Future for Stakeholders

Unitronix's share buyback program underscores its commitment to delivering value to all stakeholders. This strategic restructuring not only optimizes the company's financial position, but also creates opportunities for sustainable growth in the rapidly evolving digital finance ecosystem.

"Our share buyback program is a cornerstone of our strategy to unlock the hidden value of Unitronix," said Kenneth J. Williams, CEO of Unitronix Corp. "By acquiring and retiring shares, and substantially limiting future dilution, we align with the long-term interests of our shareholders while reinforcing our financial foundation. This approach strengthens our position as a leader in the DeFi space and enhances our appeal to investors."

Unitronix remains open to continuing its buyback program if market conditions and strategic opportunities warrant further action. The Company will maintain its focus on privately negotiated transactions to ensure a controlled and transparent process, consistent with its past efforts. If and where further reduction of the authorized shares is opportune, the Company will strongly make those considerations as well.

Readers are also encouraged to download a summary of Unitronix's Cryptocurrency Portfolio Strategy for deeper insights into our business model and value proposition.

About Unitronix Corporation

Unitronix Corp. (OTC: UTRX) is a forward-thinking company committed to creating value through strategic investments in the rapidly expanding cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem. The company focuses on capitalizing on opportunities in digital currencies, decentralized finance (DeFi), tokenization solutions, and other innovations shaping the future of finance.

For investor and general information, contact us at [email protected]

Follow us on X for real-time updates.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbor Statement - This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and its management regarding the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, with actual results potentially differing materially from those contemplated by such statements. Factors that could cause differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency, and profitability, adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units, or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors can be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information

Kenneth J Williams

525 Route 73 North STE 104

Marlton, NJ 08053

+1 848-202-4899

[email protected]

www.unitronix.ai

