Unitronix Corp. to File Patent to Secure Blockchain Innovation and Increase DeFi Adoption

MARLTON, N.J., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unitronix Corporation (OTC: UTRX), pioneering technology company focused on delivering groundbreaking blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions, is pleased to announce efforts to file its first patent application; an initiative that underscores the company's commitment to delivering transformative technologies that advance the digital finance ecosystem, while safeguarding the cutting-edge technologies it develops for is asset portfolio's growth and value.

"This is a significant moment for Unitronix, as we take steps to formally protect the innovative technologies we have been working tirelessly to develop," said Kenneth J. Williams, CEO of Unitronix Corp. "And these innovations have already begun proving their value to our business model.

Why Patents Matter

In maintaining a competitive edge within the rapidly evolving blockchain industry, Unitronix takes its Intellectual Property (IP) ownership seriously. By protecting its innovations through patents, the company ensures the security of its technological developments while creating long-term value. The planned patents will help to reinforce Unitronix's market positioning where it relates to providing scalable solutions that bridge traditional and digital finance.

This new patent aims to solidify Unitronix's leadership in leveraging the blockchain to integrate real-world assets (RWA) into the crypto marketplace. Details of the innovations will be disclosed following the patent filings—reflecting the company's mission to democratize, and simplify access, to decentralized financial solutions.

Mr. Williams continued, "Filing this patent will be a testament to our team's creativity and technical expertise. It will mark another milestone in Unitronix's journey to innovate and expand blockchain applications—enhancing our ability to offer secure, efficient, and accessible solutions for tokenization and investment management."

Management indicated that the upcoming patent would align with the company's long-term vision to lead in DeFi and blockchain innovation while empowering global investors with transparent and secure financial solutions.

Continuing Momentum

This announcement follows Unitronix's recent successes, including the launch of its cryptocurrency portfolio strategy, which combines growth and stability, and its innovation with tokenized RWAs. These successes have already enhanced Unitronix's business and portfolio value, which management looks forward to demonstrating in its upcoming financial disclosure.

About Unitronix Corporation

Unitronix Corp. (OTC: UTRX) is a forward-thinking company revolutionizing cryptocurrency investments and decentralized finance (DeFi) through strategic investments and blockchain technologies. Committed to creating value, the company focuses on capitalizing on opportunities in digital currencies, tokenization solutions, secure investment platforms, and other innovations shaping the future of finance. By simplifying access to the digital economy, Unitronix empowers investors of all scales to participate in the rapidly expanding cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbor Statement - This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and its management regarding the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, with actual results potentially differing materially from those contemplated by such statements. Factors that could cause differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency, and profitability, adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units, or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors can be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

