Units Launches Story-Driven Daily Fantasy Sports Games for the Everyday Fan

News provided by

Units

14 Sep, 2023, 09:30 ET

App delivers fun, simple, real-money contests for the everyday fan based on trending narratives around players, teams and pop culture

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Units today announced the launch of its namesake app, which offers fun, simple, real-money daily fantasy sports contests based on a daily selection of trending narratives.

Available now on iOS, in 19 states and Washington, D.C., Units contests are honed in on character-driven storylines, not numbers-driven lines. The focus on compelling storylines allows Units to reach and engage with the everyday fan, for whom conventional daily fantasy sports and other forms of competitive sports entertainment can seem complicated and overwhelming.

Units creates the bridge between human interest stories and gaming by delivering daily original content with fun and simple real-money contests for the everyday fan.
"Eighty percent of sports fans are not hardcore players in the sports gaming space, and many are too intimidated to get involved in the current iterations of competitive sports entertainment," said Torey Korsunsky, Units founder and CEO. "Units appeals to the wide audience that fueled fantasy sports' explosion and ties directly to the headlines and stories they're already engaging with in sports media."

Units will feature a curated set of 8-10 daily stories focusing on the most interesting and compelling narratives across major national sports — complemented by a connected fantasy prop, so fans can play with or against the narrative. Stories will cover rivalries and comebacks, debuts and feuds, backstories and pop culture, among others.

In doing so, Units creates the bridge between human interest stories and gaming by delivering daily original content with fun and simple real-money contests for the everyday fan, instead of the dizzying array of numbers central to other real-money gaming experiences.

"Like millions of other sports fans, I found myself looking for a platform that pointed me to the best stories about incredible athletes and allowed me to put my money on them, all in one place," added Korsunsky. "Units provides a way for fans to engage in the sports gaming space on a human level, and the attraction of compelling daily stories and content has the great potential to keep them coming back, rather than burning out."

For more information about Units, visit https://playunits.co/ or follow on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. Download the Units app via the Apple App Store.

ABOUT UNITS

Units is the first daily fantasy game that captures the sports world's most captivating, unique, and timely stories and allows fans to play with or against them. Units creates the bridge between human stories and gaming by delivering daily original content with fun and simple real-money gaming contests for the everyday fan. Units is available via iPhone in Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin. For more information about Units, visit https://playunits.co/ or follow on TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contacts

Jeremy Balan
Chalk + Dog Communications for Units
[email protected]
818-497-3159

Lexi Panepinto
Chalk + Dog Communications for Units
[email protected]
716-445-1018

SOURCE Units

