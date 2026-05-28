UNITS Moving & Portable Storage Named No. 2 Best Portable Storage Company of 2026 in Reviewed Readers' Choice Awards

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UNITS Moving and Portable Storage

May 28, 2026, 12:27 ET

National recognition reflects the strength of the UNITS franchise network, customer-focused service, and trusted moving and storage solutions across the United States

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UNITS Moving and Portable Storage is proud to announce that it has been voted the No. 2 Best Portable Storage Company of 2026 in Reviewed's Readers' Choice Awards.

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This national recognition highlights the continued growth, reputation, and customer trust that UNITS Moving & Portable Storage has built across its locally owned franchise network. As one of the top ranked portable storage companies in the United States, UNITS continues to stand out by delivering flexible moving and storage solutions backed by local ownership, personal service, and national reach.

"We are honored to be recognized by the readers of Reviewed as one of the best portable storage companies in the country," said Michael McAlhany, UNITS Moving & Portable Storage CEO. "This achievement is a reflection of the hard work happening every day across our entire franchise network. Our franchise owners, drivers, office teams, and corporate support staff are committed to helping customers through important life transitions with care, reliability, and professionalism."

UNITS Moving and Portable Storage provides portable moving and storage solutions for residential customers, business owners, contractors, restoration professionals, military families, college students, and more. Whether customers are moving locally, planning a long-distance move, renovating a home, managing temporary storage needs, or responding to an unexpected life event, UNITS offers dependable service from neighbors customers trust.

The Readers' Choice recognition comes as UNITS continues to expand its presence across the United States while maintaining a core focus on locally owned and operated service. Unlike brands that rely heavily on centralized or overseas customer support, UNITS franchise locations are owned and operated by local business owners who live and work in the communities they serve.

"This award means a great deal to our brand because it comes from readers and customers who recognize the value of great service," McAlhany added. "We are proud of how far the UNITS brand has come, and we are even more excited about where we are headed."

UNITS credits this achievement to its dedicated franchise owners, team members, customers, and partners who continue to support the brand's mission of delivering expert portable moving and storage solutions with a personal, neighborly approach.

From helping families move into new homes to supporting businesses, renovations, restorations, and community projects, UNITS Moving & Portable Storage remains committed to providing secure, flexible, and customer focused storage solutions across the country.

About UNITS Moving & Portable Storage

UNITS Moving & Portable Storage provides high quality portable moving and storage solutions through a growing network of locally owned and operated franchise locations. With weather resistant portable storage containers, flexible delivery options, local storage solutions, and long distance moving services, UNITS helps residential and business customers move and store with confidence. The company is known for combining national capabilities with personal service from local teams who understand their communities.

For more information, visit www.unitsstorage.com

Media Contact:
Michael McAlhany
[email protected]
www.unitsstorage.com

SOURCE UNITS Moving and Portable Storage

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