UNITS Moving and Portable Storage Protects What Matters Most This Hurricane Season

Weather-Resistant Storage Containers Provide Peace of Mind to Families During Severe Summer Weather

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Atlantic hurricane season begins, UNITS Moving and Portable Storage is encouraging families in storm-prone communities to take early steps to secure and protect their valuables and belongings before severe summer weather strikes.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) 2026 hurricane season outlook predicts a below-normal season. Still, the agency is forecasting up to 14 named storms with as many as six of those reaching hurricane strength.

Taking simple steps early, like organizing valuables & moving items out of vulnerable areas, can make a major difference Post this As the Atlantic hurricane season begins, UNITS Moving and Portable Storage is encouraging families in storm-prone communities to take early steps to secure and protect their valuables and belongings before severe summer weather strikes. Using a weather-resistant storage container can help protect valuables from water damage, roof leaks, or post-storm disruption. For additional tips and to find a UNITS Moving and Portable Storage location in your neighborhood, please visit: www.unitsstorage.com.

Preparation Starts at Home

Hurricane preparation often focuses on stocking supplies, securing windows, and planning evacuation routes. But protecting belongings is also an important part of preparing for severe weather, especially when it comes to items like sentimental keepsakes, essential documents, and electronics. Using a weather-resistant storage container can help protect valuables from water damage, roof leaks, or post-storm disruption.

"Families should never have to worry about treasured belongings being damaged during hurricane season," said Michael McAlhany, UNITS Moving and Portable Storage CEO. "Taking simple steps early, like organizing valuables and moving items out of vulnerable areas, can make a major difference. UNITS weather-resistant storage containers and warehouses are designed to give customers peace of mind when severe weather arrives."

An Organized Recovery

While no storage solution can eliminate the stress of hurricane season, planning ahead can help families feel more in control before and after severe weather. During the post-storm recovery, UNITS portable storage containers can serve as a staging area for sorting belongings during the cleanup and renovation process. By moving salvageable items into a secure container, families can give contractors and remediation crews more room to work while keeping important belongings nearby and protected from further damage.

"You never know exactly what a hurricane season will bring, even in a year that's forecast to be below normal," said McAlhany. "Our goal is to help families prepare before they are under pressure, so they have a secure, accessible place for the belongings that matter most."

Additional benefits of UNITS portable storage this hurricane season include:

Protects priceless keepsakes from flooding and moisture exposure

Reduces risk of mold and humidity related damages

Added defense against extreme summer temperatures

For additional tips and to find a UNITS Moving and Portable Storage location in your neighborhood, please visit: www.unitsstorage.com.

About UNITS Moving and Portable Storage

UNITS Moving and Portable Storage is a national leader in portable storage and moving solutions, offering secure, weather-resistant containers delivered directly to homes and businesses. With a network of locally owned franchises across the United States and internationally, UNITS provides flexible storage and moving options tailored to residential, commercial, and long-distance needs.

For more information, visit www.unitsstorage.com

Media Contact: Liv Ceithaml, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE UNITS Moving and Portable Storage